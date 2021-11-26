Woman follows husband, discovers affair with niece and leaves note on sheet

A woman who suspected she was being betrayed followed her husband for over a thousand kilometers, from Buenos Aires to the city of Puerto Iguazú, Argentina, and discovered that the man was having a romantic relationship with his niece. Revolted by disloyalty, she andwrote a message and left it on the lovers’ bedroom door.

According to a local newspaper, the traitor had told the family who would travel to participate in a business meeting. But the story did not convince his wife and she decided to get the situation straightened out last Friday (19).

After arriving in Puerto Iguazú, the woman stayed at the same hotel where her husband was. According to the establishment’s workers, when “investigating”, she discovered that the mistress was her own niece and in tears left the note to let them know that she had discovered everything.

“I know you are with your lover, I wait for you down there, your wife and mother of your 4 children”, she wrote.

The establishment’s workers tried to intercede in fear that the ‘event’ could get worse.

“We saw that the woman was crying and we asked what was wrong with her. She told us that she was waiting for her husband who was upstairs with his mistress., we asked her to please not do scenes and he told us that she was a woman with culture and she didn’t do these things ”, reported an official.

The hotel asked those involved to leave to talk about an isolated place to prevent other guests from witnessing the situation.

“They only heard some screams and the woman handed him the key to the room he had asked for. And since he didn’t have bags or anything, he left and left a good tip the waiters”, told the hotel staff.

Although the lovers paid for the room until monday (22), they decided to leave one hour later of the discussion and without saying a word.

