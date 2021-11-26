Work Management at SUS Bahia

The Management of Work in Health (GTS) constitutes a field of collective health that deals with work relations from a conception in which the worker’s participation is fundamental for the effectiveness and efficiency of the Unified Health System (Sus). In this way, the worker is perceived as a subject and transforming agent of his environment and not just a ‘human resource’ that performs tasks previously established by the local administration. In this approach, work is seen as a process of exchange, creativity, co-participation and co-responsibility, of mutual enrichment and commitment.

The main objective of this area focuses on the discussion of work, the worker, professional development and the regulation of work relations in health.

This policy presupposes the guarantee of basic requirements for valuing health workers and their work, such as: Plan of Positions, Careers and Salaries/Salaries; employment links with social protection; spaces for discussion and negotiation of work relations in health, with permanent negotiation tables and local commissions for negotiation of working conditions; Worker Health and Safety, Planning and Dimensioning of the Workforce, training and permanent education of workers; humanization of work quality, among others.

The implementation of this proposal has been widespread since 2003, with the creation of the Secretariat for Labor Management and Health Education (SGTES) in the Ministry of Health.

Within the State of Bahia, the SUS-Ba State Policy on Labor Management and Health Education (PEGTES) was configured as an important milestone for the strengthening of these areas, subsidizing the Bahia State Health Department (Sesab) , in structuring the actions of the Superintendence of Human Resources (Superh), which is responsible for planning, preparing studies, coordinating, and executing policies for the development of work management and health education, under the responsibility of the Directorate of Work Management and Health Education (Dgtes), to act on the problematic of relationships, conditions, bonds and processes of and at work, based on reflection, discussion and agreement on actions/strategies of work management policies; workforce planning, humanization of working relationships and conditions, and worker health and safety, contributing to the defense of humanized, dignified and safe working conditions and relationships in SUS-Ba. Based on dialogue, on a pedagogical look at work management, equity and responsibility.

In order to meet the demands and needs of SUS workers and managers, organizationally, Dgtes is structured with the following technical areas:

work management : Positions, Careers and Salaries Plan, operationalizing its normative acts such as the Performance Assessment Program, Workforce Dimensioning and Server Development Plan, in the latter, with the offer of qualification courses in the area of ​​management and humanization and at work, with the work process as the structuring axis for the construction and affirmation of knowledge and practices. Parallel to this, it contributes to the discussion, review and drafting of laws that regulate careers at Sesab, as well as in the drafting of normative acts that support the functional development of the server, through promotion and progression, for which it is still responsible for analysis and publication of deferred career growth processes.

Humanization : implementation, monitoring and evaluation of the devices provided for in the State Policy for the Humanization of Care and Management in the SUS-Ba, based on the actions and activities agreed in the State Plan for the Humanization of Care and Management of the SUS-Ba by axis of action, they are: communication in health, work management and education, defense of users' rights and transversality of humanization in Health Care Networks. The PermanecerSUS program is part of the set of policy strategies, which includes in its scope the integration between education and work on a proposal for social inclusion, contributing, on the one hand, to the implementation/implementation of reception through qualified listening and activation of internal and external networks in urgent/emergencies, for which the coordination is responsible for supervising and coordinating the actions and activities provided for therein.

Worker Health and Safety : implementation, monitoring and evaluation of the actions and activities provided for in the Sesab Comprehensive Care Program for Occupational and Occupational Health (PAIST), where the coordination directly manages the Integrated Services for Occupational Health Care (SIAST) Assistance and of the Sesab headquarters building, and technically supports the implementation and development of other local SIAST, as well as the Local Commissions for Workers' Health, being responsible, above all, for the permanent education of this network. Aiming to promote comprehensive care to the health of female and male workers in that Department, prioritizing the promotion and protection of health and prevention of work-related injuries.

communication nucleus : objective to develop interactive communication channels[1] related to work management, humanization and worker health activities in Health Units (Sesab) under direct management, Dgtes, through the Communication Center, has been developing activities that contribute not only to the publication of the actions developed by the Board, but also to strengthen and reduce the distance between her and the units.

It is important to ratify the role of technical support to the health regions, to their member municipalities, in the discussion, agreement and implementation of guidelines related to the area of ​​management, health and safety and humanization of work and workers in/of health, as well as, in the development of educational processes. This action is transversal to the coordinations that make up the Board.

[1] Interaction between an advertising medium and its target audience through technology, usually the Internet. With the evolution of technology, and influenced by the internet, the way of thinking about communication also evolved. (Alex Cousin)

