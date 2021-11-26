Xbox One and Series Games on Sale: 10 Games to Buy on Black Friday | Which one to buy?

Physical media can be an interesting option for collectors and for those who like to borrow and exchange games with friends and family. Another advantage is that they don’t take up space in the video game’s memory. Here are ten games for Xbox One and Series S/X to buy at a discount.

Minecraft Dungeons is an adventure game that offers gameplay completely different from the franchise standard. With a scheme similar to Diablo (Blizzard), Dungeons promises to be a challenging game that will put players to explore a map full of enemies in an adventure with isometric vision. The game, which has an original value of R$109, can be purchased for R$22.90 — a discount of R$86.10 or 79%.

The game in its Hero Edition version offers a package with skins included, as well as access to DLCs and extra content already released. O TechAll tested the game in May 2020 and found the RPG to be fun, varied, the controls work well and have a great multiplayer experience.

The eFootball PES 2021 is part of Konami’s football franchise. It is another good choice for competitive matches both online and in person with friends. The game that has a 67% discount does not have the problems of eFootball 2022, thus being the best option for players of the late PES. Usually the title can be found for R$179.90, but it appears for R$59.90 on Amazon’s Black Friday Week, a reduction of R$120.

With a faster gameplay and having some exclusive teams, eFootball 2021 is a fun game that has several gameplay modalities and a large player base. In addition to exclusive teams, the game also features narration by Milton Leite from SporTV, which gives an even greater immersion in each game. O TechAll tested the game in September 2020 and found that the title pleases in the update of uniforms and teams.

The Batman Arkham Knigh is the third installment in the Arkham trilogy that shows the batman trying to bring order to a crime-ridden Gotham. The game, which was originally found for R$129.90, can be purchased for R$69.90 on Amazon’s Black Friday Week — a R$60 discount.

The game is a single-player that has a full version for Brazilian Portuguese. In the TechTudo test done in June 2015 it was found that the game has excellent graphics and very good gameplay.

In Watch Dogs Legion players once again become a hacker who can control almost any electronic device in a gigantic open world full of characters to interact with. With already known gameplay and cutting edge visuals, the Ubisoft game appears on offer with 70% off and for R$ 299 is being sold for R$ 89.90, a reduction of R$ 209.10.

The action game takes place in a London of the future, where connected devices are everywhere, allowing the player to control virtually everything in the city to complete his goal of easing the influence of excessive state surveillance. O TechAll made a review of the game in November 2020 and concluded that the game brings a bold proposal and is a lot of fun to allow you to control any character.

The Witcher 3 is one of the most awarded games in recent years and still has a huge fan base even after so long since its release. The Complete Edition version brings DLCs that further expand the story that should yield many hours of gameplay. The game with an original price of R$129.90 is being sold for R$79.89, a reduction of R$50.

With a dense story and action-RPG gameplay, The Witcher 3 is geared towards fans of the genre and is still one of the most successful experiences offered by CD Projekt, which is also the developer of Cyberpunk 2077. TechAll tested the game in May 2015 and found that the title maintains the high-production shine and impresses by the minute.

Immortals: Fenyx Rising, a game from Ubisoft, is an adventure that many compare to Zelda for presenting a huge world and exploration system that refers to the Nintendo game. Wrapped in mythology, Immortals promises fun and immersive gaming, being offered on Black Friday at 60% off. From BRL 299.90, it can be purchased for BRL 119.90, in other words, it was BRL 180 cheaper.

In the game, users control Fenyx, a Greek warrior who after being shipwrecked, wakes up on an island known as the home of the gods. Your objective is to find the other humans who have become stone statues and have become hostages of the titan Typhon.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath is the latest release in the fighting game franchise that brings all the features that have made Mortal Kombat one of the most important games in the industry. In Mortal Kombat 11, the story continues the events of the previous game, with the Aftermath package also expanding the new chapter. The title, which has a suggested value of R$ 279.90, appears for R$ 129.90 at the Amazon event — a R$ 150 discount.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath has pretty much everything fans of the franchise are looking for, like iconic characters, new components and new endings. O TechAll tested the game in April 2019 and concluded that the new title in the series knew how to balance the news with a gameplay that pleases both newcomers and those who grew up with the saga.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is the continuation of the famous Rockstar game. The game is another awarded work by the developer who became known as the “GTA of the old-west” and has a discount of R$ 150. The title originally sold for R$ 249.90 appears for R$ 129.90.

Even for those who haven’t played the first game in the series, Red Dead Redemption 2 can be an interesting option. O TechAll tested the game in October 2018 and found the game to have jaw-dropping graphics.

Far Cry 6 is another Ubisoft game on offer that comes with a 22% discount. The sixth title in the franchise takes place in Yara, a city in Cuba that in the game is commanded by Antón Castillo. The aim is to remove authoritarian government from power.

The product, which normally sells for R$ 299.90, can be found for R$ 232.78, which represents a reduction of R$ 66. TechAll reviewed the game in October 2021 and concluded that the title is a lot of fun and gives you several options to explore the map.

FIFA 22 is part of the most popular franchise in the industry. The game again has realistic graphics, licensing from different teams and leagues, in addition to the Ultimate Team mode, which is one of the game’s strengths. The Xbox Series X version, which has an original price of BRL 369.90, can be seen for BRL 265.41 — a discount of BRL 104.49.

EA’s game delivers very popular gameplay, plus multiple modes and lots of content and microtransactions. FIFA is still the most popular option on the market, which makes finding players online at any time not a complicated task. O TechAll tested the game in September 2021 and found that the movements are more real due to the HyperMotion technology.

