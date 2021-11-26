Xbox Series S worth it? All about the cheapest new generation console | Video game

Both are capable of playing games at 120 fps, as well as support for Ray Tracing. While the Xbox Series X costs BRL 4,349, the Series S has a more affordable price of BRL 2,349 – on the eve of Black Friday, it even appeared for BRL 2,081, according to a survey by Buscapé. Check out more details of the most affordable model of the new generation below and find out if it’s worth it for you.

🎮 Xbox Series S vs Xbox Series X: See console specs and prices

The Xbox Series S is a great value for money as an entry-level console for the next generation — Photo: Disclosure/Microsoft

The look of the Xbox Series S was a laughingstock on the internet when it was revealed by Microsoft, as it comes down to a white box with a black circle on one side. The console was compared to stoves, radios and speakers at the time. However, the video game is very compact and practical, easy to integrate into any bookcase or carry. The black circle that has generated so many jokes for looking like a speaker is actually a large vent that ensures quiet operation for the console.

Unlike the Xbox Series X, which is a big black box (which was also the target of memes in its reveal), the Xbox Series S can go unnoticed on a shelf if necessary. According to Microsoft, the console is the smallest Xbox ever produced, with dimensions of 27.5 x 15.1 x 63.5 mm and a weight of approximately 1.93 kg.

Xbox Series S is the smallest console ever released by Microsoft — Photo: Disclosure/Microsoft

The Xbox Series S is slightly less powerful than the Series X, which is why the device is not able to play games natively in 4K. The console can even display good graphics on a 4K TV, but through upscaling, scaling is not as accurate as the native resolution. In some cases, for example, you might have to choose between resolution and fps, something that doesn’t happen on Xbox Series X.

The Xbox Series S has more modest specs but delivers a good experience for users who don't expect 4K resolution — Photo: Press Release/Microsoft

Xbox Series X and Series S have similar processors, based on AMD Zen 2 at a frequency of 3.8 GHz and 3.6 GHz, respectively. The biggest difference is due to the RAM memory and the video card. On the S Series, there are 10 GB of RAM and GPU based on AMD RDNA 2 with 20 processing units at 1.56 GHz, capable of generating 4 teraflops of graphics calculations. The Xbox Series X has 16 GB of RAM and a board of the same standard, but with 52 units at 1.825 GHz for a total of 12.15 teraflops.

All of this Xbox Series X’s graphics power is used to bring the best possible performance for heavy gaming at a high 4K resolution. The Xbox Series S plays the same games at just 1440p, and sometimes the player can lose a bit in performance or graphics. For many casual users, however, this difference will not be significant enough to pay more. In teraflops, the S Series graphics card is below even the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X, but it is worth remembering that these consoles were also designed for 4K and invested a lot in the graphics part.

One of the biggest weaknesses of the Xbox Series S is that it is a 100% digital console with a small storage capacity: 512 GB SSD. Also, the total is not available as part is dedicated to the system. Storage can be expanded using Xbox-specific 512GB, 1TB and 2TB Seagate cards.

The Xbox Series S can be expanded storage with Seagate cards at the same speed as the console's SSD — Photo: Playback/Microsoft

Users can use an external hard drive to store games and even play Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles, but not Xbox Series S-specific games, which need to be transferred back to internal storage to play. At the moment, this is a considerable downside of the Xbox Series S, but Microsoft will soon bring the Xbox Cloud Gaming service to the console in Brazil, allowing you to play games on the cloud without having to download or install them.

The Xbox Series S is capable of running virtually all Xbox One games through backwards compatibility, as well as allowing the use of Xbox One accessories such as joysticks, headsets, steering wheels and more. The console also accepts Xbox 360 and original Xbox games, but the absence of the disc player limits the experience to digital versions.

Forza Horizon 5 brings stunning next-gen visuals that can be enjoyed with the Xbox Series S — Photo: Playback/Microsoft Store

The Xbox Series S has many heavyweight titles such as Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite, Gears 5, Psychonauts 2, Sea of ​​Thieves, Halo: The Master Chief Collection and more. Some of them also have versions for Xbox One, while others are exclusive to the new generation, such as Microsoft Flight Simulator and The Medium. There are also big promises for the future with titles like The Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2.

Unlike Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 (PS5) that are short of stock and high prices in parallel markets due to the shortage of chips for electronics, the Xbox Series S can still be found in stores normally. The suggested price by Microsoft is R$ 2,649, but you can find it in promotions for an even lower price. Currently, the video game can be seen on Amazon for R$2,349.

Unlike the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, the Xbox Series S can be found easily in stores, with prices even lower than suggested by Microsoft — Photo: Disclosure/Microsoft

This makes Microsoft’s console not only the cheapest way to enter the new generation, but in some cases the only way. However, even with options like the Xbox Series X for BRL 4,349 and the PS5 in versions of BRL 3,999 and BRL 4,499, the Xbox Series S still promises to be a good option in terms of cost-effectiveness for players who don’t care either for 4K or higher settings.

With information from Xbox, NDTV Gadgets, The Verge (1 and two), Games Radar, Xbox Wire (1 and two), Windows Central, Cnet

