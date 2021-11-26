Xiaomi 12 and 12 Ultra with Hollow Details, Apple and Xiaomi Self-Repair, and More | TC plant

It’s time to stay well informed about everything that has happened in recent days in another edition of the TC Plantão, our weekly “newspaper” where we separate the best news of the week so that you can stay on top of everything in one place . In this week’s issue we talk about new MediaTek announcements, details of upcoming Xiaomi releases for both mid-range and high-end, Motorola Edge 30 Ultra with promise to “throw a bomb in the industry”, Apple and Xiaomi self-repair, and Anatel homologating 5G auction in Brazil. Missed any of this news? Then keep scrolling down the page to see what went down.

Dimensity 9000 and other MediaTek ads

MediaTek announced late last week several exciting new additions to its portfolio, including the long-awaited Dimensity 9000 chipset, which will be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1’s big rival in the high-performance Android market. The new chip is the world’s first made using a 4 nanometer process, which in itself already draws attention when even Apple still adopted the 5 nanometer chips in the iPhone 13 line. In addition, it inaugurates the new Cortex-X2 core. performance and other cores recently announced by ARM, using the entire v9 architecture in its favor to increase performance and energy efficiency. This made the Dimensity 9000 reach more than 1 million points on AnTuTu, while current Android models can’t even reach 900,000, generating expectations for the phones we’ll see next year. Along with that, the chip is also the first mobile compatible with new very high-speed LPDDR5X memories, being also compatible with Wi-Fi 6E and other new technologies that will boost the experience of using the devices. According to MediaTek, phones with the Dimensity 9000 will be released throughout 2022, but no specific date has been commented. As nothing is hidden on the internet, rumors already say that Motorola, Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, Realme, OnePlus and Vivo are preparing cell phones with the new chip, with the first being presented in the first quarter of the year.

New Xiaomi 12 Line Details

Who should not bring the Dimensity 9000 is the Xiaomi 12 line, which will adopt the as-yet-unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. This week’s leaks indicate that the base model will have a 50 megapixel main camera with an advanced OIS system, in addition to a sensor with ultrawide lens and one for macro photos. The Xiaomi 12’s cameras should be arranged in a similar design to the Redmi K30S, with a sensor that stands out from the rest, something that was also used in the Redmi Note 11 line. The Xiaomi 12 Ultra, on the other hand, would have a more exotic look like its predecessor, and a new concept based on leaks showed how the device can be if the reports of partnership with the lens maker Leica are confirmed. The Ultra model should be released after the standard version, probably in the month of March or April. Besides the two, it is said that Xiaomi intends to launch a new camera phone under the updated screen, but it is not yet known if it is a version of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra or the successor of the Xiaomi Mix 4, something that should become clearer in the next few weeks.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra promises to be the industry bomb

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra should be introduced as early as December as one of the first with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and with each passing day more information about it is published both by leakers and by the company itself. Now it was time for a brand executive to comment on the Chinese social network Weibo about him, saying that Motorola should “drop a bomb on the industry”. He does not name the Edge 30 Ultra by name, but an unnamed Motorola device was used in the publication, and the brand has already confirmed its launch in China under the name Edge X.

Apple and Xiaomi Announce Self-Repair Products

During the week Apple and Xiaomi announced new product repair support. While Tim Cook’s company promises that users will be able to carry out repairs in their own home if they have the confidence and technique to do so, the Chinese company only said it would simplify its repair program to focus on the user, but without giving further details. Apple’s program should initially be available only in the United States, and for select models, while Xiaomi’s is expected to start in India.

Anatel ratifies the 5G auction in Brazil

After a lot of soap operas and mismatched information, Anatel finally ratified the 5G auction in Brazil, taking another step in the implementation of the fifth generation mobile network in our country. With the publication of the notice, companies now have up to 10 days to sign and commit to the implementation of 5G in the 700 MHz, 2.3 GHz, 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz bands, according to the lots purchased in the auction. As expected, the value of the bid given by each company can be split in up to 20 years, according to the terms of the notice, but they must present the guarantees of execution of commitments as early as next Monday, with a deadline of minimum validity of 24 months. If all goes well, all national capitals will have 5G coverage until the middle of 2022, with progressive advancement to other cities in the following years. According to the Ministry of Communications, the tracks not auctioned off will be auctioned again within 6 months.

Xiaomi’s New Intermediaries