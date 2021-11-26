Xiaomi announces Redmi Note 11 4G with a focus on cost-effective

Xiaomi has just announced another cell phone focused on cost-effectiveness, the Redmi Note 11 4G. The product is a 5G-free model for the Note 11 line, announced by the company in October. However, despite the name, the device can easily be confused with the Redmi 10.

On the outside, the Redmi Note 11 4G looks like Xiaomi’s cheap model launched in August, but it has one less camera. In addition to a 50MP main sensor, the phone has an ultrawide 8MP and 2MP macro solution — the camera on the Redmi 10 that didn’t fit into the new device is the 2MP depth sensor.

Redmi Note 11 4GSource: GSM Arena

The LCD screen has 6.5” and Full HD+ resolution, in addition to a 90 Hz frequency, which, to save energy, automatically adapts itself depending on the task performed by the user. Are you going to read on the device? The refresh rate drops to 45 Hz, for example. In videos, on the other hand, the number goes up to 60 Hz.

The top of the display also has a center hole to hold the 8 MP selfie camera.

Processor and battery

Inside, the Xiaomi smartphone has the Helio G88 processor, produced by MediaTek, working with up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. THE battery is 5,000 mAh and leaves out the impressive charging of the rest of the line, but brings a quick recharge.

The battery works with charging via 18W wire and also has reverse power, to charge other devices, from 9W. Xiaomi also ships a 22.5W charger in the device box.

As for the rest of the specifications, the Redmi Note 11 4G has a USB-C connection, headphone jack, a digital reader on the side and also an infrared blaster. The system is Android 11 with the MIUI 12.5 interface.

Price and availability

The Redmi Note 11 4G will be available in China from December 1st with prices starting at CNY 999 for the 4GB RAM version, around R$870 in direct conversion. Launching in other markets is still uncertain, but Xiaomi usually brings some of the Redmi line devices to Brazil.

Considering the new model’s focus on cost-effectiveness, the product would certainly fit well into our country’s busy middleman segment.