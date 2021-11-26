Xuxa Meneghel poses in her panties on the cover of a magazine and has her pinned

Also famous in Argentina, the presenter and singer Xuxa Meneghel is the cover of Caras magazine in the version of our neighboring country. In her official Instagram account, the blonde published the cover of the publication and the internal pages of the magazine. Posing as captain and wearing panties on the cover, the famous woman left a notice in the interview.

“I have no tolerance for stupidity“, shot the famous woman, who also said that she is bothered by the stupidity of some people who think that old age will not come for everyone. At 58 years old, the muse doesn’t mind assuming her age.

In the short caption of the post, which was done in Spanish, the famous woman left a message for her fans. “My Argentina, whom I love so much, thank you for the love you always had with me and, to everyone at Caras, thank you so much. It is a love of the soul to be in its pages”, he stated.

See the cover of Xuxa Meneghel’s magazine:

Tribute to Eliana

This week, Xuxa Meneghel also used Instagram to pay tribute to a friend. She has published several photos in which she appears alongside eliana and left a text in which he praises and wishes good things on the presenter’s birthday.

“I read ‘miglizinha’, I root for you a lot, each achievement leaves me with a smile on my face, meeting your prince and princess was very beautiful, it made me want to see them healthy and very happy, because I know their happiness is yours. Today I reinforce what I wish every day from afar for you ‘BE HAPPY ALWAYS’ and may God bless your family greatly,” said Xuxa.

Friendship with presenters

Still talking about Xuxa Meneghel, it is also worth recalling that the famous woman was interviewed by Leo Dias, from the Metrópoles portal, a few months ago. At the time, she spoke about the group she has with Angelica and Eliana and said that she herself sends the hottest messages in the messaging app.

“When there was a game that had to talk about sex, people said: ‘Set this aside for Xuxa’. People knew that I would speak more properly, more willingly, more enthusiastically. In the WhatsApp group with Eliana and Angélica, the slutty stickers I’m the one in charge, the videos I’m the one doing… Sex has always been very natural. When I started dating, my mother gave strength so that this side of me was not smothered. I am well resolved”.