Youtuber recreates ‘Round 6’ games with 456 people and $456,000 prize.

Youtuber Jimmy Donaldson, owner of a channel with over 76 million subscribers, MrBeast, started this Wednesday (24/11) a competition that brings together 456 people in games identical to the worldwide hit series “Round 6” (‘Squid Game’), from Netflix. The prize for the winner of the games is US$456,000.

Unlike the production of the original series, obviously, competitors who lose games are just removed from the process.

Jimmy showed on his social networks the entire process of recreating the scenarios since October this year. According to rumors, the prank involved a cost in the millions of dollars.

This is the latest of other extremely expensive MrBeast productions. YouTuber is known for releasing videos with high rewards values. Last month, he held a challenge in which the winner would win a Lamborghini as a prize.

His videos are sponsored by various brands and have large sums of money donated to charities.

The first video of the new competition is now available. Check out:

