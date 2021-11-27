1 million Shiba Inu users can’t be wrong… Or can they?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has reached an adoption milestone by passing the 1 million holders mark – even though the memecoin is trading 50% below its all-time high.

March news and daily price increases have energized the Shiba Inu community since Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account tweeted a message on Thursday night.

Such an incredible milestone that makes the #ShibArmy!$SHIB reaches 1,000,000 holders. Today we all cheer and celebrate this great moment in SHIB history. #1MFRIENDSHIBS #SHIB pic.twitter.com/T1UtMRdQ7r – Shib (@Shibtoken) November 25, 2021

Since the project reached this milestone, the price has risen 11.4% in the last 24 hours, with the SHIB now trading at $0.00004237 according to CoinGecko. There are 1,002,021 SHIB holders, according to Etherscan data.

Despite the recent price increase, SHIB is still trading well below the October 28 peak of $0.00008190, possibly due to SHIB whale profits.

There is a lot going on in the Shiba Inu world. Bitfinex derivatives listed SHIB with Tether-paired perpetual contracts (USDT) for trading on Tuesday.

The South Korean exchange Korbit has been accepting deposits, and SHIB was scheduled to start trading at 3 am UTC. This makes Korbit the first Korean exchange to list the Shiba Inu.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is currently the only other memecoin available for trading on the four major exchanges that still operate legally in South Korea – Upbit, Bithumb, Coinone and Korbit.

Korbit has the opportunity to list new tokens paired with the Korean won, as it was one of the few exchanges in Korea to fully comply, on September 24th, with the new rules created to combat money laundering.

DOGE is South Korea’s fifth most traded cryptocurrency by trade volume. DOGE has been hugely popular in Korea since 2017, when the country was gripped by the fever of initial supply of coins and cryptocurrencies traded at a premium compared to global prices – known as “Kim Chi Premium”. It remains to be seen whether adding more memecoins, such as Shiba Inu, could lead to another speculative frenzy.

SHIB is one of the most popular memecoins on the market today, second only to DOGE. Both are among the top 15 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Inspired by DOGE, SHIB itself has many imitation coins in various chains. In total, there are more than 19 cryptocurrencies with “Shiba” in their names.

