13th salary: Check out 5 tips to use the benefit conscientiously | Financial education

Workers with a formal contract must receive the first installment of their 13th salary by November 30th. Then, until December 20th, the second installment arrives.

Ask questions and find out when you should receive the benefit

At such a difficult time in the economy, with inflation on the rise and with 74.6% of Brazilian families in debt, using this benefit wisely has never been more important. the podcast Financial education, from g1, heard the expert in sustainable finance, Dani Carvalho, to give tips on how to use this money in a healthy and responsible way.

For Dani, it is necessary to think, organize and plan what to do with this money.

“Based on what happened in your life in recent years, how your finances are at this moment and what you envision for the next year is that we can make the decisions. We have some guidelines for the best possible decisions for this money, but it is not a magic formula, we need to take a deep breath and reflect”, he advises.

Check out Dani’s tips:

The ideal for those who have debts is to use at least part of the 13th to pay them off. With the money in hand, you can negotiate the values.

“Don’t pay the immediate amount they’re charging you. Connect, negotiate and renegotiate. The institutions are prepared and increasingly interested in this moment when they already know that everyone is receiving the 13th. The institutions are also interested in making it happen and the indebted person has every right to renegotiate this debt”, explains the specialist.

2- Make an emergency reservation

The financial reserve is the money saved for times of need and unforeseen circumstances. For those without debt, this would be the first tip.

The 13th is an excellent alternative to complete or start building this reserve. Dani explains that you don’t need to keep all the money: “I suggest a compromise. Define a percentage of that money that goes to the emergency reserve and the other percentage that goes to your consumption.”

Any extra money that goes into the budget is a great opportunity to start saving and investing. Always remembering that there is no perfect investment, there is what works for each person.

“It’s nice to start a pension plan or, for those who already have one, make a bigger contribution now. Another tip is to buy public bonds indexed to the IPCA. These bonds have a very interesting remuneration at the moment. And of course, depending on your dream, other possible investments”, says the expert.

4- Spend responsibly

After such difficult times, experiencing a pandemic, it is normal to want to use this money as a form of reward. And more than that: to provide happy moments, whether with trips, parties or gifts.

You don’t need to give up the possible reward that this money means at this moment, but you need to consume it conscientiously.

“What is the rewarding experience you want to have at the end of the year? Because when we understand how we want to feel, we even find creative solutions that don’t necessarily go through the money or don’t go through all the money we think we need spend to achieve,” says Dani.

How about reframing the money and making a donation? This is Dani’s last tip.

“Sharing, donating, choosing an initiative you trust or engaging with people you know, connecting with your community, looking around and realizing that sometimes we think we have so little, but a fraction of your own little can move a lot for many people who have less than you,” he says.