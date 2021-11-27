20 games for less than $10 in Spring Promotion

We are in the days of sexta-feira Negra and what can be better than a game promotion excellent and incredibly low prices on steam?

THE Valve started the Spring Promotion on its platform, which offers the most varied discounts on various available titles.

O The Enemy made a game selection that cost less than BRL 10 for you to enjoy. Remember that the promotion is valid only until December 1st.

Check out the games below:

Murdered: Soul Suspect | BRL 5.59 Murdered: Soul Suspect is a supernatural detective thriller that challenges players to solve possibly the toughest case of all… their own murder.

Crypt of the NecroDancer | BRL 5.59 Crypt of the NecroDancer is an award-winning roguelike rhythm game with an amazing soundtrack by Danny Baranowsky.

To the Moon | BRL 5.77 To the Moon tells the moving story of the journey of two doctors through the memories of a dying man, trying to artificially fulfill his last wish.

Bastion | BRL 5.79 bastion is an action RPG that redefines gaming narrative, with a narrator that reacts to every move you make.

Finding Paradise | BRL 6.79 Finding Paradise is a story-focused experience and also the 2nd episode of the series. To the Moon and tracks the lives of the doctors’ new patient as they artificially try to fulfill their wish.

Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition | BRL 6.89 Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition is a unique metroidvania 2D Brazilian indie platform game, full of mystical creatures and limitless exploration.

The Wolf Among Us | R$7.24 The Wolf Among Us is a gritty, violent and mature thriller based on the award-winning comic book fables (DC Comics/Vertigo) where you play as Bigby Wolf, the Big Bad Wolf, and need to unravel the mystery behind a brutal and bloody murder.

This War of Mine | R$7.39 This War of Mine is a survival game where you play as a group of civilians trying to survive in a besieged city, fighting the lack of food, medicine and constant danger from hostile snipers and scavengers.

LEGO® Harry Potter: Years 1-4 | BRL 7.47 LEGO® Harry Potter: Years 1-4 lets the player venture down Privet Drive, Triwizard Tournament, Hogwarts, in addition to learning spells, potions and reliving the magical adventures of the early movies of Harry potter.

Transistor | BRL 7.59 Transistor is a science fiction action RPG that invites the player to wield an extraordinary weapon of unknown origin to fight in a futuristic city.

Monster Prom | R$7.71 Monster Prom is a dating simulation game where you only have 3 weeks to win a date to the prom, with the difference that everyone is a monster – despite being cute.

Overcooked | BRL 7.79 overcooked is a fun and chaotic cooperative cooking game for one to four players. Working as a team, you and your friends must prepare, cook and serve a variety of dishes before customers go mad.

Gorogoa | BRL 8.69 Gorogoa is an elegant evolution of the puzzle genre, told through a beautiful story, designed and illustrated by hand by Jason Roberts.

Heavenly | R$9.24 Heavenly is a platform game where the player needs to help Madeline face her inner demons on her journey to the top of the Mountain Heavenly.

Bayonetta | R$9.24 Bayonetta is the acclaimed game of PlatinumGames which follows the protagonist, the last survivor of an ancient clan of witches who maintain the balance between light, darkness and chaos.

Don’t Starve Together | R$9.51 Don’t Starve Together is a standalone multiplayer expansion for the famous wilderness survival game, don’t starve.



The Red Strings Club | R$9.56 The Red Strings Club is a cyberpunk narrative experience about fate and happiness, where characters produce ceramic pieces, prepare drinks and imitate other people on the phone to bring down a corporate conspiracy.

Batman™: Arkham Knight | BRL 9.99 Batman™: Arkham Knight is the third and final game in the trilogy Arkham gives Rocksteady Studios and offers players the experience of playing as Batman as they roam the streets and soar through the sky of Gotham city.