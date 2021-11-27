2nd Panel accepts complaint and determines the release of Lula’s assets

Declaration of incompetence of court annuls not only the sentence, but also ancillary decisions. With this understanding, the 2nd Panel of the Federal Supreme Court formed a majority to order the release of the assets of former president Lula. The trial will close at 23:59 this Friday (11/26).

Lewandowski said Bonat disrespected the Supreme Court’s decision.

Nelson Jr./STF

On March 8, Minister Edson Fachin declared the incompetence of the 13th Federal Court of Curitiba to judge Lula — a decision later confirmed by the Plenary —; it also ordered the submission of four actions to the Federal Court of the Federal District. The holder of the court, Judge Luiz Antonio Bonat sent two processes, referring to the headquarters of the Lula Institute and donations made to the same institute. In them, it maintained the blocking of goods.

Lula’s defense, led by the lawyer Cristiano Zanin Martins, filed a complaint asking for the end of the patrimonial constriction.

The case’s rapporteur, Edson Fachin, voted to deny the claim and maintain the blockade of Lula’s assets. According to him, Bonat’s decision did not violate the determination of the STF that declared the incompetence of the 13th Federal Criminal Court of Curitiba to judge Lula, in view of the instrumental nature of the measure, whose need must be reviewed, if applicable, by the court. competent, given the inexistence of a decision that extinguished the criminal actions.

However, the divergent vote-view of Minister Ricardo Lewandowski prevailed, followed by Ministers Gilmar Mendes and Nunes Marques. Lewandowski pointed out that maintaining the blockade of Lula’s assets disrespected the Supreme Court’s decision.

According to the minister, when ordering Bonat to send the four criminal actions to the Federal Court of the Federal District, the STF did not grant him “any discretion to decide on the nature or instrumental convenience (in relation to other criminal acts) of maintaining under its jurisdiction the precautionary proceedings linked to the aforementioned criminal actions, in order to allow it to continue to deliver decisions in the context of these facts”.

“On the contrary, the unavoidable obligation of the requested court [13ª Vara Federal de Curitiba] it was to refer the aforementioned processes, without further delay or hesitation, to the court declared competent by this Supreme Court, namely: that of the Judiciary Section of the Federal District, which will be responsible for deciding on the fate of the main actions and accessory proceedings, including and especially about the requests made therein, declining, if it so deems fit, the power to appreciate them or share their content, by providing keys and passwords, if they contain information that is of interest to other criminal actions in progress in the Judiciary Section of Curitiba”, he pointed out Lewandowski.

If the 13th Federal Court of Curitiba was declared incompetent to try Lula, Bonat could not issue a decision maintaining the blockade of his assets, said the magistrate. And the declaration, by the STF, of nullity of the court’s decisions extends to all decision-making acts.

“Now, if the defendant authority was declared incompetent to prosecute and judge the criminal actions in question, it could not issue any more value judgment about them, including regarding the maintenance of the blocking of the claimant’s assets”, evaluated the minister, highlighting that the requirements for the constriction of Lula’s assets are not present — the smoke commissi delicti (proof of the existence of a crime and sufficient evidence of authorship) and the danger of delay.

