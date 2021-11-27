2nd STF Panel decides in favor of the release of Lula’s assets

The 2nd Panel of the Federal Supreme Court ruled, this Friday (26), in favor of an appeal filed by former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva against the blocking of approximately R$ 3 million in PT assets. Another R$ 3 million from the estate of former first lady Marisa Letícia, who died in 2017, is also blocked.
By three votes to one, the ministers of the 2nd Panel understood that judge Luiz Antônio Bonat, from the 13th Federal Court of Curitiba, who decided to block Lula’s assets in lawsuits related to the Guarujá (SP) triplex, “defended” the decision of the STF that considered the Curitiba Court incompetent to judge Lula.
The judgment takes place by the STF’s virtual plenary and ends this Friday (26). The four ministers of the 2nd Panel have already demonstrated. The case’s rapporteur, Minister Edson Fachin, was the only one who voted against Lula’s defense request. Ministers Gilmar Mendes and Nunes Marques followed Lewandowski’s understanding.
1 in 11 Sergio Moro After gaining notoriety as a judge in Operation Lava Jato, Sérgio Moro assumed the position of Minister of Justice in the Jair Bolsonaro government. He left the post after disagreements with the president and accused him of attempted interference with the Federal Police in April 2020. He worked in a consultancy for a company in the US, returned to Brazil, joined Podemos and is a pre-candidate the president in 2022 Credit: Photo: Dida Sampaio/Estadão Content two in 11 Deltan Dallagnol The former coordinator of Lava Jato asked for the dismissal of the Federal Public Ministry on November 2, and reflects on the migration to politics. Somos expects him to join and contest the election for federal deputy in Paraná. On leaving the institution, he said he could ‘do more for the country’ outside the Public Ministry Credit: Fernando Frazão/Agência Brasil 3 in 11 Luís Inácio ‘Lula’ da Silva Former President Lula had the convictions made by Lava Jato against him overturned by the Supreme Court. He had been indicted for Currently, there is speculation about a possible candidacy for the presidency in the 2022 elections, by the Workers Party (PT) Credit: REUTERS 4 in 11 Rodrigo Janot The former Attorney General of the Republic, who headed the Public Ministry during the first three years of Lava Jato, retired and does not hold positions in the judiciary. In 2019, he published a book about the operation called “Nothing Less Than Everything”. He is currently studying the entry into politics in 2022 by Podemos, the party that will house Moro, and possibly Dallagnol Credit: DIDA SAMPAIO/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO/AE 5 in 11 Alberto Youssef
The money changer and pivot of the Lava Jato deflagration was arrested in 2014 due to his involvement in the cases of Petrobras and Banestado. He passed to the open regime in 2016. Earlier this year, he was cited in a complaint of passive corruption by Assistant Attorney General Lindôra Araújo against the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira, who visited Youssef’s office between 2010 and 2011
Credit: Geraldo Bubniak/AGB/AE 6 in 11 Marcelo Odebrecht
The engineer and businessman, who was president of Novonor from 2008 to 2015. He was arrested in 2015 and made one of the most important statements of the operation. After disagreements with his family and the company he headed, he was fired and had his assets frozen by a lawsuit filed by the contractor. He is currently serving a semi-open prison in his home in São Paulo
Credit: GIULIANO GOMES/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO/AE 7 in 11 Paulo Roberto Costa The engineer and former Petrobras supply director was the first whistleblower of the state’s corruption schemes. Arrested in early 2014, he switched to open regime in 2016 Credit: Dida Sampaio/Estadão Content 8 in 11 Newton Ishii (“Japanese from Federal”)
Newton Ishii, who became known for appearances in the prisons of Lava Jato figures, was expelled from the Federal Police, convicted of involvement in facilitating smuggling on the border between Brazil and Paraguay, in Foz do Iguaçu. He was arrested in 2016 and started to serve semi-open in the same year. Ishii’s defense appealed against the conviction, but the appeal was denied by the Superior Court of Justice (STJ)
Credit: Reproduction 9 in 11 Renato Duke The engineer and former director of Petrobras services was indicted in several lawsuits, the last being from Lava Jato, which investigated the sending of bribes with payments to a publisher. He was convicted of money laundering in March of this year. Credit: Photo: Marcelo Camargo – 19.Mar.2015/Ag Brasil 10 in 11 Nestor Cerveró The former international director of Petrobras and former financial director of BR Distribuidora was convicted at Lava Jato of passive corruption and money laundering. In 2019, the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) determined his disqualification for 15 years Credit: Antonio Cruz/Agência Brasil 11 in 11 João Vaccari Neto
The former treasurer of the Workers’ Party (PT) was arrested and convicted by Lava Jato in 2015. After the TRF-4’s decision to overturn Sérgio Moro’s decision, he was acquitted of a 15-year prison sentence. In March of that year, he was sentenced for the same action that sentenced Renato Duque to six years and six months in prison under a semi-open regime, accused of having brokered the payment of R$ 2.4 million to Gráfica Atitude by companies belonging to Augusto Ribeiro de Mendonça Grandson. According to the indictment, the money would have been used in PT campaigns in 2010. He said he will appeal the decision.
Credit: ANDRE DUSEK/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO/AE
The defense of the former president took a stand, saying that: “This new STF decision is a logical consequence of the recognition of the nullity of the processes due to the incompetence and suspicion of former judge Sergio Moro in relation to former president Lula.”