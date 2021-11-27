2nd STF Panel decides in favor of the release of Lula’s assets

The 2nd Panel of the Federal Supreme Court ruled, this Friday (26), in favor of an appeal filed by former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva against the blocking of approximately R$ 3 million in PT assets. Another R$ 3 million from the estate of former first lady Marisa Letícia, who died in 2017, is also blocked.

By three votes to one, the ministers of the 2nd Panel understood that judge Luiz Antônio Bonat, from the 13th Federal Court of Curitiba, who decided to block Lula’s assets in lawsuits related to the Guarujá (SP) triplex, “defended” the decision of the STF that considered the Curitiba Court incompetent to judge Lula.

The judgment takes place by the STF’s virtual plenary and ends this Friday (26). The four ministers of the 2nd Panel have already demonstrated. The case’s rapporteur, Minister Edson Fachin, was the only one who voted against Lula’s defense request. Ministers Gilmar Mendes and Nunes Marques followed Lewandowski’s understanding.