3 overtime decides the Lakers vs. Kings game in Los Angeles

If you watched the full match between the Lakers and Kings this Saturday night, you deserve a medal. With the game starting at midnight and three overtime, you went to sleep and it was almost daylight. Worst of all, the Lakers were defeated 141-137 at Staples Center.

The Lakers started the game with a very interesting defensive performance, but the team seemed to idle the day after the American Thanksgiving holiday. The team reached half-time tied on 43 points against a Kings, who played without Harrison Barnes and Richaun Holmes.

The third period was almost the same story as it always had with the Lakers starting the stage sloppily, but a 26-9 run in the closing minutes allowed the Lakers to lead the score 86-74 with nine minutes to go. to the end of the regular time.

It looked like the Lakers would win easily and be able to kick off yet another winning streak. Nothing done.

The Kings fired coach Luke Walton for the week, the Kings haven’t made the playoffs since LeBron’s third season in the NBA and when Talen Horton-Tucker was just five years old. This Kings, managed to recover and complicate the game for the Lakers.

The Kings took the lead of the game with a three-point ball from Alex Len with just under four minutes to go. Consecutive balls from De’Aaron Fox and Tyrerse Halliburton increased the team’s lead. The Lakers ended up fighting back, but were ultimately unable to avoid overtime.

Lakers and Kings had two extra periods swapping baskets, until coach Frank Vogel’s team allowed an 11-2 streak in the third extra period that allowed the Kings their eighth regular season win.

Need to explain something else? The Lakers showed once again the roller coaster that has been the season so far, with lapses in good basketball and complicated moments with a lack of chemistry and on-court tactics.

Now running a 10-11 campaign, the Lakers will have a break this Saturday before taking on Isaiah Stewart and the Detroit Pistons for a rematch at Staples Center this Sunday.

