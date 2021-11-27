61 travelers from South Africa test positive for Covid in the Netherlands | World

The health authorities of Netherlands said 61 people who arrived in Amsterdam on two flights from South Africa on Friday (26) tested positive for Covid-19. All passengers will undergo tests early this Saturday (27) to find out if any of the infections are from the newly discovered variant of the coronavirus, the omicron.

About 600 passengers arrived at Amsterdam Airport on two KLM flights on Friday and faced long hours of waiting and testing due to concerns about the new virus mutation, classified by the World Health Organization (WHO) like ‘concern variant’.

“Travelers who test positive will be placed in isolation in a hotel near Schiphol,” health officials said in a statement.

‘We are looking into whether some of the cases are of the new strain of concern, omicron. We hope to have the results as soon as possible’.

The Dutch government banned all air travel from southern Africa on Friday morning. Health Minister Hugo de Jonge ordered passengers already on their way to the Netherlands to undergo tests and quarantine on arrival in the country.

Passengers on the two KLM flights from Cape Town and Johannesburg said they had been waiting for hours on the tarmac.

“Heavy applause as a bus has come to take us … somewhere,” tweeted New York Times journalist Stephanie Nolen, a passenger on the flight from Johannesburg.

She later claimed that her Covid test was negative. “Bus to a hallway that arrives in a huge line. I can see Covid testers in bright blue outfits up ahead. Still no snacks for the sad babies,” she added in a second tweet.

A spokesman for health authorities in Kennemerland, the Dutch region that oversees Schiphol, said the positive cases were being analyzed by an academic medical hospital to determine if they were the new strain.

The new variant was detected at a time when many European countries are battling an increase in coronavirus cases.

The Dutch government has also announced the closing of bars, restaurants and shops at night as it tries to contain a record wave of Covid cases, which is straining its health care system.