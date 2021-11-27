9 shares to have a chance of winning between 1% and 9% this Friday, according to 3 analysts

In post-Thanksgiving returns, futures indexes U.S had a fall this Friday morning (26). Today’s trading session will be shorter for the American stock exchanges, which will close trading at 13:00.

At Europe, the rates also devalued, pressured by the increase in the number of cases and deaths by Covid-19 in several countries. The discovery of a new variant of South Africa caused the United Kingdom take the decision to temporarily suspend flights originating in six countries on the African continent (including South Africa).

Asian stock exchanges showed a general decline on the last trading day of the week, with shares in China devaluing also with the coronavirus on the radar.

The CSI300 index, made up of the main companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, retreated 0.74%. The Shanghai index fell 0.56%.

Fears surrounding the new variant also influenced the performance of futures contracts for iron ore and steel in China.

The most active iron ore contract for January on the Dalian Commodities Exchange was down 6.7% to 575.50 yuan a tonne. However, it rose 9.5% year-to-date.

Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 2.5% after a six-session high, and hot rolled coil fell 1.4%.

In Brazil, the basic text of the provisional measure (MP) of the Brazil Aid, which replaces Bolsa Família, was approved by the Chamber. The Ibovespa ended yesterday up 1.24%, at 105,811.25 points.

O BTG Pactual (BPAC11), a Now Investments and the Land Investments released their investment recommendations for the day. The suggested actions are from graphic analysts, who use a methodology that seeks to anticipate very short-term trends.

Remember that every investment involves risk and therefore there is no guarantee of a return. Therefore, respect the stops indicated – points where losses become intolerable and it is better to reset the positions.

BTG Company ticker Entry (BRL) 1st target (BRL) earning potential 2nd target (BRL) earning potential Stop (BRL) Santander SANB11 35.56 36.11 1.55% 36.52 2.70% 35.11 CVC Brazil CVCB3 16.96 17.34 2.24% 17.48 3.07% 16.59 Centaur SBFG3 27.39 27.87 1.75% 28.19 2.92% 26.92

Now Company ticker Entry (BRL) 1st target (BRL) earning potential 2nd target (BRL) earning potential Stop (BRL) Suzano SUZB3 54.86 55.65 1.44% – – 54.42 Tupy TUPY3 20.76 21.07 1.49% – – 20.6 Klabin KLBN11 23.7 24.03 1.39% – – 23.52

Earth Company ticker Entry (BRL) 1st target (BRL) earning potential 2nd target (BRL) earning potential Stop (BRL) CCR CCRO3 11.99 12.56 4.75% 12.9 7.60% 11.27 Bank of Brazil BBAS3 29.69 31.09 4.75% 32.14 8.25% 29.69 dexco DXCO3 17.89 18.99 6.15% 19.55 9.25% 16.79

Check out the investment methodology and analyst notices:

BTG Methodology: An asset with a suggested buy that has the opening above the entry point should be discarded, as well as an asset with a suggested sell that has the opening of the day below the entry point. Upon reaching the partial, the operation must be reduced by 50% and the stop adjusted to the entry point. The stop should only be considered after opening a position. The quotation during the trading session at this point (stop suggested), without the transaction being open, does not invalidate it.

Agora Methodology: operations awaiting entry point, valid for today only. Stop loss value valid only after the trade has been entered. Returns are gross, free of brokerage and fees. If the asset gaps, reaching the target before the entry price, the trade is cancelled.

Earth Recommendation: risk and return scenarios require confirmation from the trading desk or advisors to be executed. Due to the nature of the market, the price of the structure may vary, making it impossible to maintain the rates presented.

Disclaimer

O Money Times it publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins, and not as an investment recommendation.