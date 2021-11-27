’90s muse is living in a gas station: ‘I sleep on the bathroom floor’ | celebrities

reproduction Regininha Poltergeist is living in a gas station

Regina Soares, better known as Regininha Poltergeist, who was very successful in the 90s as a dancer for singer Fausto Fawcett, revealed that she is living at a gas station due to financial difficulties in 2021.

In an interview with Splash, Regina explained that, 30 years after being successful and appearing on the main covers of men’s magazines and even acting in two films, the glamor is totally behind her.

I need a place to sleep, rent a kitchenette, I have no money, no work. I need urgent help, I’m living at a gas station, I’m not sleeping well, I sleep on the gas station’s bathroom floor,” he said to Splash, from UOL.



The actress and former dancer has been living for two weeks at a gas station in Rio de Janeiro and has the help of other people to eat. In the interview, Regininha changed the reason that left her in a situation of vulnerability.

“I was the victim of a setup, my things were left there (in Recreio, an upscale neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro, where I lived). One day I went there to pick up and they threatened me, I had to leave because of the things I went through there, I literally ran away, almost I died. I need money to eat,” he suggested.

The ex-muse of singer Fausto Fawcett assured that she does not use antidepressants and that the remedy is “Jesus”. Regina has been an evangelical since 2008 and attends services in a church in Barra da Tijuca, a neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro. There, the actress explained that she can get food baskets at certain times, but asked her fans for help.

“Everyone knows me as Regininha Poltergeist, artist and all, if there’s someone who can barter… I need a place to live to settle down and get up,” he added.