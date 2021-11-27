‘A place in the Sun’: Christian confesses that he assumed Renato’s identity

Cauã Reymond, the Christian of ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ (Photo: Reproduction)

In the next chapters of novel “A place in the sun”, Christian (Cauã Reymond) will confess that he is impersonating Renato.

Everything will start when Túlio (Daniel Dantas) discovers Christian’s farce. He will then call the boy for a conversation and show the camera footage from Renato’s building of the day he died. The images show Christian still without the tattoo circling as if he were his brother.

– The perfect coup, except for one detail: the time it took you to get the same tattoo as your brother’s – will say Túlio.

At this point, Christian will give up supporting the lie and explain everything.

– Well, I know that seen like that maybe it seems that I had something to do with my brother’s death, but the truth is that I didn’t. We met that night, for the first time, when I told him who I was, I said I was leaving, that I owed the drug dealers. Not that I was dealing, but… The truth is, I got involved in this because I needed to free a friend from the police. A friend who was wrongfully arrested. You may not believe it, but it’s the truth: I needed the money and I agreed, yes, to make a reel. Only once. It turns out that I lost the backpack that was with the drug, and… – he will tell, who will be interrupted by Tulio.

– Let me see if I understand: a reel to free a friend who was also arrested, poor man, without any guilt? In fact, it’s a very innocent story.

– It happened to me: a screwed up guy from the community. If it were with a great guy, daddy’s son, the story would be different, you can be sure.

Túlio will say that he will not expand on this discussion and then list the crimes committed by Christian.

– With that, my friend, underneath, you will, at the very least, mold the rest of your life in jail – conclude the villain, in a threatening tone.

Check out the summary of “A Place in the Sun” from November 29th to December 4: