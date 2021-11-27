‘A Place in the Sun’: Christian nearly burns to death

In the next chapters of “Um Lugar ao Sol”, on TV Globo, Christian (Cauã Reymond) will suffer a serious car accident. He will be trapped in the vehicle and will be rescued moments before the vehicle explodes. It all starts when Christian/Renato have his secret revealed by Túlio (Daniel Dantas) and be exposed in front of everyone. Tulio will say that he has a son out of wedlock.

Barbará (Alinne Moraes) will be furious with her husband and throw him out of her life, even ordering her father to fire him.

Desperate, he will get drunk and will decide to go after Lara (Andréia Horta). Christian will pick up the car and head to Pouso Feliz. On the way to town, he’ll get a call from Barbara and end up getting distracted at the wheel. Suddenly, he sees a car coming towards him and ends up overturning in a ravine in the middle of the woods.

Passing by the place along with Mateus (Danton Mello), Lará will see the accident and will want to help. But, she doesn’t even suspect it’s Christian.

“Oh my God, Matthew, stop the car!” she will say, who will decide to go to the wrecked car. “For God’s sake, Lara, it’s dangerous,” will say Matthew, who will stop her from advancing to the vehicle.

“There’s a person in the car!”, will insist Lara.

“It’s no use going down, without anything, without equipment. I’m going to call the fire department…”, Matthew will say.

Afterwards, help will soon arrive at the scene and Mateus says they can leave. They get out of there and firefighters manage to get Christian out, moments before the car explodes.

