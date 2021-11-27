A Place in the Sun regains the throne and gives more than The More Life, The Better!

The soap opera a place in the sun regained the leading position in the audience ranking of Globe, after a surprising achievement of The More Life the Better!. The plots, however, had low rates and were below the target stipulated by the Plim Plim direction.

With more action involving Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond), Um Lugar ao Sol secured the leadership, from 9:31 pm to 10:51 pm, with an average of 23.4 points, 24.8 peak points and 36% share (number of televisions on) , against 8.4 for Record, 6.8 for SBT, 1.0 for Band and 0.7 for RedeTV!.

Hours earlier, The More Life the Better! achieved 20.6 average points, 22.6 peak points and 33% of tuned TVs, compared to 8.5 points for Globo, 5.7 for SBT, 4.3 for Band and 0.8 for RedeTV!. With more humor, the plot aired between 19:31 and 20:30.

Globo did not regain its audience at the beginning of the night with Nos Tempos do Imperador, on the contrary. The plot of the time went down an endless slope both in average and in repercussion in the networks.

Yesterday, from 6:07 pm to 7:00 pm, Globo’s production recorded an average of 15.6 points, 18.4 peak points and 28% of share, compared to 7.4 points from Record, 6.7 from SBT, 4.7 from Band and 0.7 from RedeTV!.

With just over two months to go, Malhação – Sonhos aired from 5:39 pm to 6:07 pm and gave only 13.7 average points, 14.9 peak points and 27% share, against 6.8 points for Record , 6.6 from SBT, 4.6 from Band and 0.2 from RedeTV!.

In the line of shows, The Voice Brasil lost strength. With an average of 13.7 points, 21.9 peak points and 27% of TVs tuned, the musical reality show had the same audience as the teen serial. At the same time, from 22:51 to 00:19, 10.9 points from Record, 5.1 from SBT, 1.9 from Band and 0.4 from RedeTV!.

Throughout the day, Globo aired Mais Você (7.1), Meeting (7.2), Afternoon Session with A Counselor Amorosa (8.3), O Clone (12.2), Secret Truths ( 8.8), As Five (5.9), Conversation with Bial (4.1) and Owl with Me, Grandma and Ox (3.3).

The data are consolidated by Ibope in Greater São Paulo.