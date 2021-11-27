Abel can surprise with Palmeiras’ starting team

Credit: Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

In search of their third Copa Libertadores da América title, Palmeiras will face Flamengo next Saturday (27), at 17:00, at Estádio Centenário, in Montevideo, Uruguay. Coach Abel Ferreira has been working to choose the best options to start the decision and could surprise in the lineup.

Recovered from injury, Felipe Melo returns to the starting lineup. This was guaranteed by coach Abel Ferreira, at a press conference this Friday (26). Another that should start playing is Mayke, who replaces Marcos Rocha, suspension.

Danilo could come as a big surprise for the final. Abel Ferreira can remove Gustavo Scarpa, absolute titleholder in Alviverde’s last matches, and put the 28 shirt in the starting lineup.

Thus, the likely line-up of Palmeiras for the confrontation is as follows: Weverton; Mayke, Gustavo Gómez, Luan and Piquerez; Felipe Melo, Danilo (Gustavo Scarpa), Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Dudu and Ron.

In a press conference this Friday (27), defensive midfielder Felipe Melo fired on comments that Flamengo is superior to Palmeiras.

“As for the buzz that Flamengo is better, that they’re in a better phase… Buzz doesn’t come onto the field. It was like that against São Paulo (in the quarters), against Atlético-MG (in the semifinals)… And who is in the final is Palmeiras”, fired the defensive midfielder.

Saturday, at 3:30 pm, there's Palmeiras x Flamengo on SBT, it's the grand final of the Libertadores 2021.

