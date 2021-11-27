Abel Ferreira values ​​Palmeiras’ ‘purpose’ and confirms F. Melo in the final – 11/26/2021

On the eve of yet another Copa Libertadores da América final, Abel Ferreira was assertive at the press conference he gave today (26) at the Estadio Centenário de Montevideo. The coach valued Palmeiras’ campaign in the competition, confirmed that Felipe Melo is able to play and repeated the word that sums up his expectation for the final several times: purpose.

“We climbed the mountain, and we have a very clear purpose from day one: to win the final,” he said in his first response. “That’s what we’re going to do tomorrow; that’s the purpose,” he repeated shortly afterwards, when dealing with game strategies. “We have a purpose, which requires extra effort, an extra requirement to fulfill this purpose,” he said later. And so it was, speech after speech, the “purpose” was clear in the coach’s reasoning.

The coach reduced the four years that Palmeiras did not beat Flamengo, preferred not to speak of favoritism, treated the final as a privilege, admitted some nervousness and confirmed that Felipe Melo plays in the Libertadores final (see all answers below).

“I’ve been talking about Felipe since the day I arrived at the club. Not only for the past, but for the present as well. He’s here to serve the club, his colleagues, and his words clearly show the spirit of our players. Felipe is important when do you play, on the bench, when you’re out? He knows what it’s like to win titles, and his experience helps us. The only thing I say is that you prepare yourself, because tomorrow you’re going to play,” said Abel, ending the speech with a smile underneath of the mask.

Felipe Melo felt pain in his right knee at the beginning of the week and that is why he lost Palmeiras in the game against Fortaleza, the last in which the holders were on the field. Since then, the steering wheel has followed a specific work schedule to be available in the Libertadores decision. He also gave a press conference today, alongside Abel Ferreira.

Palmeiras and Flamengo will compete in the final of the Copa Libertadores 2021 starting at 5 pm (GMT) tomorrow (27). For the first time in history, the competition brings together the two most recent champions in a new decision.

Other answers from Abel Ferreira:

Decision Strategies

“Last year we reached the final because the path was easier. These are facts. This year we had the most difficult path and we are here again, for merit, competence and strategy. We do everything necessary to win the game: if it is it takes a goal, we’ll do it; if it takes two, we’ll do two. Our team has already shown that it can score goals against any opponent, and more, at any minute of the game. That’s what we have to be prepared for: impose our game when we have the ball, have the courage to make our opponent suffer; and when we don’t, as all teams in the world do, we have to close the paths to our goal. Modern football demands competence in attack, defense, counterattacks and on the set ball.”

Four-year taboo against Flamengo

“Although I haven’t won in four years, we have an opportunity to do it tomorrow. My history at Palmeiras has been to make history. It’s these players, here and now, who play and win. History is rich, it’s part of the past, but we don’t live by it. The museum lives from history, my players win the games. That’s what we’re going to do tomorrow; that’s the purpose. The details I leave to me, I can’t open it [publicamente], but this team has already proved that, at present, it can write history here and now.”

two endings in a row

“Experience is what tells me how difficult it is to win consistently. After what we did last year, if I asked someone from Palmeira if he believed we would be in two consecutive finals, many would have doubts.”

“We climbed the mountain, and we have a very clear purpose from day one: to win the final. That’s what we face at each stage of the mountain. We are here for merit, a lot of effort, with the help of a lot of people, but above all because of our character , value and competence of our players.”

End is a privilege

“I have said several times that I made very big resignations in my private life, I put my professional life ahead, because I believed that coming to Palmeiras would make me grow as a coach. I now feel calm, calm, we are sure of what we have to do Above all, grateful, and with much merit in being here, a lot of effort, and now it’s enjoying this final with responsibility. How many would not like to be in our place? To arrive here, to have this privilege in this football temple, we have to enjoy. We have to impose our game against whichever opponent it is. The feeling is calm, calm, sure of what we have to do on the field. We are privileged to be here, because it is the dream of every coach, every player.”

What changed in Abel from one final to another

“You have to ask my wife. She gets on a plane every now and then, comes over here and tells me ‘you’re not the same,’ then she comes to calm the beast.”

“Football is very intense, I’ve already said it’s insane. And it’s insane, that’s what I think. This coaching staff and these players are the ones who have played and traveled the most in the world this year: a hundred or so games, no one has done this in the world. But we all have a purpose: to make an extra effort, an extra demand to fulfill this purpose. It’s hard, but if it were easy we wouldn’t be the ones here; anyone would sit in this chair. We have to think about tactics, technical and mental, that’s why my wife often had to come here, because she is my greatest psychologist.”

pre-decision nervousness

At one point, a journalist admitted to being nervous while asking a question. Abel Ferreira used the hook to also admit some anxiety.

“When I went there I was also nervous. It’s normal. It happens to me, it happens to Klopp, to Guardiola, to Messi, Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo… The butterflies we have inside here [no estômago] are part, we have to learn to deal with them. It’s not just you, but all of us in here. Be calm, calm, you know what you have to do. That’s exactly what I’m feeling. We are calm, calm, we prepare, we work hard and we follow our plan. Let’s enjoy this final responsibly, have an inspired day tomorrow, with body and mind in balance and manage to deal with these butterflies. That they can impose their game themselves, do the best they can do whatever happens.”