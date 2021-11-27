Abel happy for Palmeiras to be ‘zebra’ in the final against Flamengo. Players want to shut up the press – Prism

São Paulo Brazil

The Transfermarkt website, specialized in transfers around the world, evaluates the Palmeiras squad at 143.2 million euros, around R$893 million.

Flamengo is valued at 148.6 million euros, around R$930 million.

A difference of around R$37 million.

The country’s second most valued squad is being treated, in Brazil, Uruguay and South America as a whole, as a mere zebra, supporting the Libertadores decision, scheduled for tomorrow at 17:00.

Access for journalists and fans is much greater at the club’s hotel in Rio. Players are adoringly persecuted. Unlike the team from São Paulo.

The situation was predicted by Abel Ferreira.

But it’s going much further.

And what did Portuguese decide to do?

Make access even more difficult.

He wants, and is succeeding, for the cast to be isolated in Montevideo. And the images of countless frenzy stories, of Flamengo fans and journalists surrounding the bus of Renato Gaúcho’s team, are distributed to the athletes.

In other words, Abel Ferreira works mentally with his team, the current champion of Libertadores, left in the background. Despised as an adjunct.

The speech is enlivened by Felipe Melo, confirmed in the match.

His phrase, used since the time of José Mourinho, in 2004, is repeated as a mantra among the people of Palmeiras:

“The final is not played, it is won”.

Abel Ferreira defends a more poetic one: “We are all one”.

But the coach is not just about neurolinguistics. In training, he has insisted with Felipe Melo, Danilo, Zé Raphael and Raphael Veiga in midfield, with the help of Dudu and Rony. Alternating marking at Flamengo’s exit. With the low and rising lines, by surprise, of Maike and Piquerez.

Abel wants to smash the Flemish brain. Stop Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta. Do not allow them to feed Gabigol and, above all, Bruno Henrique. Felipe Melo and Danilo must protect the entrance to the area anyway. Andreas Pereira also does not go unnoticed, far from it. Zé Rafael will have to do his best to be more aggressive in marking the great midfielder.

The plan is to leave Raphael Veiga freer to liaise with Dudu and Ron, behind Isla and Filipe Luís.

The Portuguese has insisted a lot on compacting the team, without the ball. Since the Palmeiras “is a zebra”, it should behave as such. Betting on Flamengo’s anxiety to decide the final right at the beginning of the game, which can leave important spaces for the counterattacks at speed by Dudu and Ron, open like old wingers.

Furthermore, the defensive air ball is considered the weak point of the Flamengo defense. Abel doesn’t want “showers”, that is, balls raised in any way. But crosses from the bottom line. There is a study from Palmeira that shows that Rodrigo Caio and David Luiz still do not have an ideal relationship. Which is an important asset.

The management of Palmeiras and the top of Crefisa have already agreed on the award in the event of a three-time Libertadores championship. Everything is resolved. There will be R$ 30 million for the division between the athletes. The sponsor, again, offers R$ 12 million.

The rest will come, if the team is victorious, from the Conmebol award for the title. It will be 15 million dollars, around R$ 84.1 million, for the champion. And 6 million dollars, about R$ 33.6 million, for the vice.

Abel also guided his athletes so that they would not let statements that challenged Flamengo publicly.

Quite the opposite.

He preaches the humble, calm posture.

But the coach and his players feel the contempt.

Despite being current champions of Libertadores, they are treated as mere Flamengo’s sparring partners.

Team that will enter the Centenary lawn with the defined script.

The one with the inferior team, ready to lose the final.

In this contempt is Abel Ferreira’s greatest weapon.

Willing to silence anyone who doubts the strength of Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras.

As if everyone has forgotten.

In late January, he lifted the coveted trophy.

He beat Libertadores.

He doesn’t accept being treated as a supporting role in Flamengo…

See great signings in Brazilian football that went wrong