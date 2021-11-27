ABL’s new immortal changed his stance on vaccine

The newest immortal at the Brazilian Academy of Letters (ABL), jurist José Paulo Cavalcanti, changed his stance on the Covid-19 vaccine this year. In October 2020, he declared in an article that he would not take the immunizer. He has since taken three doses and told the column he would take a fourth if necessary.

In an article published on October 30 on the Veja website, he declared that he would not take the vaccine. As a justification, he points out that he already had the disease — which doctors and scientists say is not a reason not to be vaccinated.

“Opinions are given at certain historical times. Just look at the positions of Drauzio Varela and Roberto Kalil. At the time of writing, it was still not certain that vaccines would be scientifically safe. Today, everything has changed. There is no doubt that we must all get the vaccines”, he explained.

Cavalcanti’s article discussed whether or not to take the vaccine. He was against the obligation and questioned the competence of the STF to decide on the issue.

The jurist was elected this Thursday (25/11) for the seat in the ABL that was occupied by Marco Maciel. He was acting Justice Minister during the government of José Sarney. In addition, he presided over the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade). He published the book “Fernando Pessoa — an almost autobiography” and occupies a chair at the Pernambuco Academy of Letters.

