About R$23 billion are ‘forgotten’ in the PIS/Pasep; see which workers can withdraw balance | Economy



The government stopped crediting around R$ 14.9 billion in the FGTS accounts, according to the institute – Disclosure / Caixa

Published 11/27/2021 07:00

About 10.6 million workers have not yet withdrawn the balance of their accounts from PIS/Pasep funds. According to Caixa Econômica Federal, the amount of the value “forgotten” by the beneficiaries reaches a total of R$ 23.4 billion.

The PIS/Pasep balance available for beneficiaries to withdraw is part of the quotas, different from the salary bonus, and can be withdrawn by those who worked in private companies and public bodies between 1971 and 1988 (until October 4th of that year). The money is paid to workers with a formal contract and who receive up to two minimum wages per month.

If the shareholder has died, the heirs are entitled to receive the money, upon presentation of the following documents: death certificate and certificate or declaration of dependents (beneficiaries) entitled to Pension for Death issued by the INSS or death certificate and certificate or declaration of dependents (beneficiaries) entitled to Pension on Death issued by the employer, in the case of public servants, in which one of the two documents contains the dependent’s full name, date of birth and degree of kinship or dependency relationship with the deceased participant.

There are also options such as a court permit designating the beneficiaries of the withdrawal, if the permit does not mention the participant’s death, the death certificate, public deed of inventory, may be presented, and formal sharing of the records of the judicial inventory/enrollment process may be presented or public deed of extrajudicial sharing drawn up by the notary of the Notary Public or, in the absence of dependents entitled to pension due to the death of the deceased participant, withdrawal authorization signed by all successors must be presented, declaring that there are no other dependents or known successors , and death certificate and original and copy of official identification document of each of the dependents or successors.

Last year, the Pasep balance, intended for civil servants, military personnel and state employees, was managed by Banco do Brasil (BB), but migrated to Caixa Econômica. With this, in addition to administering the PIS quotas, the institution took over the two programs and the unification of the total sum of withdrawals.

Since the migration of the PIS/Pasep to the Guarantee Fund for Employees (FGTS), Caixa reported that more than R$331.5 million were withdrawn by 232,300 workers.

Released since August 2019, the withdrawal can be made until June 1, 2025. After that date, the money will be transferred to the Federal Government.

how to withdraw

If the employee has not made the withdrawal from Pasep or PIS, the worker may request the withdrawal through the FGTS APP, available in the main application stores, where he will also be able to consult the balance of the FGTS account originated by the migration of the PIS/PASEP Fund.

The consultation can also be carried out on the FGTS website (www.fgts.gov.br) and CAIXA Internet Banking, or even at Caixa branches. In this case, it is enough to present identification document with photo.

For amounts of up to R$3,000, withdrawals can be made at lotteries, Caixa Aqui correspondents and at self-service terminals, using the Citizen card, with a password. Another option is at the financial institution’s branches. For amounts above R$ 3 thousand, the withdrawal is only at Caixa branches, upon presentation of an official document with a photo.