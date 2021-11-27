Abuse of ivermectin may be the cause of the itching outbreak in Pernambuco, study says

A study carried out by the Federal University of Alagoas (UFAL) shows that the indiscriminate use of ivermectin may be responsible for the outbreak of itching registered in Greater Recife in recent days. According to the article, the drug abuse, which was encouraged by the Federal Government, may have developed a super-resistance of a mite that causes human scab – also known as scabies.

The study was based on the observation of previously reported cases of resistance to ivermectin, isolated outbreaks, and data on increased consumption of the drug due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Proven to be ineffective for the treatment of people with Covid, ivermectin was part of the “Covid Kit”, recommended by many doctors and health plans, in addition to the Ministry of Health.

In Pernambuco, there are already 12 cities with notifications of cases of skin lesions that cause itching. Most of the records of the disease, whose cause is still unknown, is concentrated in Recife: there are 176 people with “skin lesions to be cleared up”, in 35 districts.

Although the cause has not yet been confirmed, the UFAL research highlights that the Sarcoptes scabiei, a mite that causes symptoms similar to those reported, may have developed resistance to ivermectin. the questions raised in the article, which is signed by researchers Sabrina Neves, Alfredo Oliveira-Filho and student students Lucas Bezerra and Natália Alves.

“Irrational use of medicines is a public health problem”

“Our article hypothesizes that we could have problems with resistant scabies outbreaks, due to the irrational use of ivermectin. The outbreak is set, as there is a rapid increase in cases of itchy skin lesions and other symptoms”, said Sabrina Neves, a researcher at the Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (ICF), in a text published on the UFAL website. “If this hypothesis is confirmed, we have a huge problem, as the disease could affect any population, and what is worse, with difficult treatment.”

“The irrational use of drugs is a public health problem, however, in the case of antibiotics, antiparasitic and antifungal drugs, this problem gains greater proportions. When we use drugs irrationally/incorrectly, such as ivermectin, we run the risk of inducing resistance from the parasite to the medicine that should treat the disease caused by it”, he reinforces.

The professor leaves one more reflection: “This is a worldwide problem, especially with regard to bacterial resistance, which is a serious problem, since we already have several strains of antibiotic-resistant bacteria all over the world. In other words, in this one In this case, the irrational use of the drug leads to a general problem, as it generates strains resistant to treatment, which can infect anyone.”

in Greater Recife

Most patients in Recife are from Guabiraba and Dois Irmãos, in the North Zone. The others are from Boa Viagem, Ibura, Várzea, Passarinho, Córrego do Jenipapo, Torre, Graças, Morro da Conceição, Sítio dos Pintos, Imbiribeira, Iputinga, Bomba do Hemetério, Encruzilhada, Brejo da Guabiraba, Linha do Tiro, Boa Vista, Mangabeira, San Martin, Porto da Madeira, Strong House, Lamb, Tamarineira, Jordan, Madalena, Dois Unidos, Santo Amaro, Coqueiral, Água Fria, Caçote, Afogados, Campo Grande, Monteiro and Areias.

Cases were also registered in Jaboatão dos Guararapes, Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Olinda, Ipojuca, Paulista, São Lourenço da Mata, Camaragibe, Itapissuma, Araçoiaba and Igarassu, in the Metropolitan Region, and Nazaré da Mata, in the Zona da Mata Norte. See below the number of cases reported in each city:

Recife: 176

Camaragibe: 108

Jaboatão dos Guararapes: 60

Olinda: 22

Cabo de Santo Agostinho: 9

Itapisuma: 5

Paulista: 10

Nazareth of the Forest: 3

Igarassu: 5

Ipojuca: 3

Araçoiaba: 1

São Lourenço da Mata: 7

The State Health Department reported that the records “are under clinical, epidemiological and laboratory investigation by the municipalities, with support from the technical team of SES-PE, the Central Laboratory of Pernambuco (Lacen-PE) and specialists”. Health authorities advise that those who experience symptoms should seek medical help, and not self-medicate.