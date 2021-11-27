Action is ‘cheaper than gasoline’, highlights XP in early coverage

THE XP Investments started coverage of the actions of the Burger King Brazil (BKBR3) with a purchase recommendation and a target price of BRL 12 at the end of 2022, implying a potential appreciation of 56.4% compared to the closing of this Thursday (25), of BRL 7.67.

Three factors justify the appointment of the broker, the main one being the “valuation attractive” of the company. According to analysts, the role of the restaurant chain is “cheaper than Gasoline“.

XP sees the stock traded at 4.7 times EV/Ebitda (company value over Ebitda), below the historical average of 9.3 times and the multiples of international peers — Arcos Dorados (9.6 times) and Alsea (6 times) .7 times).

Another positive point of the company’s investment thesis is the company’s digitalization process. XP remembers that the company takes its first steps to improve customer relationships through the creation of increasingly personalized digital tools.

The economic reopening is another factor that could benefit Burger King, but risks of new waves of coronavirus can degrade network performance as it can lead to yet another period of lockdowns and restrictions, says XP.

The possibility of a new wave of covid-19 hitting the world is not far from reality. Countries around the world have begun to detect cases of the new coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa, to B.1.1.529. Flights from countries on the African continent were temporarily restricted in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Israel, among other regions.

According to scientists, the new variant has an atypical combination of mutations, making it more transmissible and able to avoid immune responses.

Fears about the spread of the new variant contaminate stock markets (international and domestic) this Friday. O Ibovespa falls strongly, registering close to 2:50 pm fall of 3.23%, to 102,396.65 points.

Burger King’s shares fell by almost 12% this Friday, touching the low of the day at R$ 6.75.