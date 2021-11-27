Active raises the role’s recommendation from neutral to purchase; see why

Based on the resilience of the performance of the Gerdau (GGBR4) in the North American and domestic markets, Ativa Investimentos changed its recommendation to purchase the company’s shares, with a target price of R$36.

In the Brazilian market, the steel recorded its highest quarterly ebitda in the third quarter of 2021, while in the US, the company continues to operate at “full capacity”, says the broker.

“The good quarter was crowned with the announcement of the distribution of strong earnings. We see Gerdau trading with a premium below the historical average of the last two years against his peers”, added Ativa.

Faced with the general fall in the Ibovespa (IBOV) this Friday (26), the Gerdau (GGBR4) recorded the smallest retraction between companies in the mining and steel industry. Even so, its share fell 1.94%, quoted at R$ 25.73, around 3:40 pm.

Gerdau Strategies

Ativa highlights that the recovery of the steel industry in the country has been accompanied by strong movements to increase prices in a chain in the base sectors. In long steel, the civil construction and infrastructure sectors sustained their recent results.

With the change in the national scenario, “the company’s strategy must include a greater focus on the American operation, especially after the approval of the stimulus package in the country”.

The brokerage firm believes that there may be room for more price readjustment processes as the power of the company’s order book demands a replenishment of stocks above the current supply capacity.

possible risks

According to Ativa, the aggravation of the national tax issue may come to anticipate or exclude structuring projects that would demand products from the company’s portfolio. The macroeconomic downturn in Brazil may also further affect the long-term interest rate, in order to reduce the level of investment in the local economy.

In addition, worsening international prices for the commodity could affect the profitability of Gerdau’s operations.