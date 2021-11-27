Actor fired from Secret Truths 2 sells web services starting at R$53 · TV News

Fired from Globo after accusation of aggression, actor João Gana, who was in the cast of Verdades Secretas 2, became a videomaker four months after the scandal that took him away from the soap opera by Walcyr Carrasco. The 19-year-old leverages his modeling and television experience to offer video and photo editing services. What amount does he charge? From BRL 53.

“I thought of many ways to reinvent myself professionally. Being stuck because of an injustice was never an option for me. TV news.

In July, the boy was denounced by an ex-girlfriend at the Rio de Janeiro Women’s Police Station. In the police report, the young woman claimed to have suffered physical and verbal aggression. She had her identity preserved and obtained a protective measure against Ghana.

João Gana offers services as a video maker on social networks (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

A video of the fight was released by the program A Tarde É Sua, on RedeTV!, on July 27th. On the same day, he was dismissed from Globo, losing his chance to star in the soap opera that is currently shown on Globoplay.

With the indictment, Ghana also lost modeling contracts and began to fight for her innocence. In testimony about the case, he denied the attack “incisively”. To authorities, the young man said he had screenshots of conversations, video calls and calls that prove he was the victim. The case remains under investigation.

Without work as a model and outside Globo, the actor took some time to venture into new directions – the psychological shock took him to the limit. Earlier this month, however, he announced his new venture: he became a videomaker. “After much reflection, I started my studies and I’ve been dedicating myself to this project for a few months”, he details.

“The biggest investments were in training courses, because I already had some equipment. I’m a curious person who likes to learn new things, so I’ve already studied a little on the subject,” he adds.

Determined, Ghana created an Instagram profile to sell their services. Now an audiovisual professional, he introduces himself as Johnny and offers photo and video editing specifically for social media –TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook. His clients are digital influencers or those who want to look good on the internet with different material on the platforms.

“[Meu público-alvo] They are digital influencers, producers, content creators in general and businesses that use the internet as a way to promote their products and services. I have some partners who are encouraging me, but I don’t have a fixed team, the project is still in its embryonic stage”, he explains.

Johnny, the video maker, offers video editing for Instagram and Facebook feeds for R$53. A recording for Instagram’s Reels costs R$62. Longer content for YouTube costs R$125 –out of seven to 15 minutes, with effects, animations and text. The image editing work with skin treatment, color adjustment and effects won a promotional package: ten photos for R$ 200.

The new trade is doing well and he already has customers curious about his services. “The main questions revolve around the deadline and budget. The deadline to deliver the work depends directly on the size of the project, as well as the budget”, he details.

Support amid the scandal

Despite her endeavor as a videomaker, Ghana is still a model. In July, he lost a series of contracts, but he had the support of other partners and, therefore, he continues to model between São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

“Currently, I’m being managed by the Base, which, since the beginning — even after the telenovela was turned off — has been moving a lot to keep my material up to date and put me through several tests. The Base listened to me and believed in my innocence. to trust a lot in my work”, he narrates.

“That’s exactly what gave me hope, as I found business partners who never abandoned me and who showed a very human approach to their artists. As much as I understand the attitude of some companies when laying me off at that time, they need to starting from the principle that we are human, and that none of us is free from going through personal problems”, he considers.

The inquiry into the indictment is ongoing. Recalling the turbulent period, the videomaker admits that the internet’s judgment pushed him to the limit. “I reaffirm that I didn’t attack anyone. Regarding the legal issue, now I’m very calm. I know I didn’t do what was reported, and my lawyers are doing an excellent job. So, despite the professional losses, I continue with mine. clear conscience,” he says.

“The biggest difficulty has been dealing with the wait for the solution of all this, as users of social networks and even some media have put themselves in the position of judges. After everything that happened, I realized how many false ‘verdicts’ were released. As with me, other people may have had their personal and professional reputation tarnished,” he laments.

playback/instagram

Ghana in the dressing room at Estúdios Globo, in Rio de Janeiro, in July

Keeping an eye on Secret Truths 2

Ghana was replaced by Bruno Montaleone in Secret Truths 2. He would give life to the male prostitute Matheus, grandson of Zezé Polessa’s character, who has hot sex scenes with men and women. The model admits that he has given the telenovela no regrets from the production or Globo. As a viewer, he is one more waiting for each batch of chapters.

“I read the entire script for the preparation of my old character, I followed closely the dedication of my colleagues and wanted to see the result in the episodes already released. I root for the success of everyone involved, the production itself is not responsible for the injustice that I’m passing by. The time I had dedicated to the soap opera was extremely important for my development as an actor and, now, as a videomaker as well,” he adds.

“For this reason, I want to take this opportunity to make it clear that I have no resentment from my colleagues or from the institution. On the contrary, I thank everyone who supported me and ask those who condemned me, without knowing the truth, to review their stance. The words are capable of hurting emotionally, we need to have more emotional responsibility with each other. Now, I just want my acting career to be resumed, because it’s a dream that was interrupted by something I didn’t do,” he concludes.

See publications by João Gana as a videomaker: