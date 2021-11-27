Adolescent indicted for bodily injury after causing an accident in BH – Gerais

Five cars were damaged in an accident caused by the minor. Two women needed medical attention.

Adolescent who caused vehicles to pile up on Avenida Antnio Carlos, in the Pampulha Region, in Belo Horizonte, on the morning of Friday (26/11) was fined for an infraction in the crimes provided for in articles 303 and 309 of the Brazilian Traffic Code ( CTB): “practicing wrongful bodily injury while driving a motor vehicle and driving a motor vehicle, on public roads, without proper permission to drive or license, or even if the right to drive is revoked, generating danger of damage.

Two women, mother and daughter, needed to be rescued and taken to Odilon Behrens Hospital, as reported by the Fire Department’s rescue team.

The surveys carried out by the police officers who attended the incident account that the 12-year-old boy took the keys to his uncle’s car in Juatuba, 60 km from Belo Horizonte, and lost control of the vehicle on Avenida Antnio Carlos, in Belo Horizonte. On the way, he ended up hitting five other vehicles.

The minor was presented to the judge for the appropriate measures. The circumstances of the traffic accident involving victims will be investigated by the Special Division in the Prevention and Investigation of Traffic Crimes, of the Civil Police.