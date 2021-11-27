Afraid of the new strain from Africa, KLM flight is held up soon after landing in Holland

Fear of the spread of a new variant of coronavirus has had a ripple effect in several countries, which are rapidly closing their borders with Africa.





It all started last night, when the UK put South Africa back on the red list, banning flights between the two countries as well as the entry of visitors from the country. The measure, however, created a rush and several other countries or even airlines, by their own decisions, began to suspend flights not only to South Africa, but to nearby countries such as Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Namibia.

Now, the list of countries that have banned flights to these African nations has already been extended to France, the Netherlands, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, the Philippines, Morocco and Saudi Arabia – and it is growing.

In the meantime, a KLM flight had just landed in Amsterdam, moments after the rule was instituted, forcing passengers to wait inside the plane upon a decision by the local government. Passenger Paula Zimmerman witnessed the situation and shared the case on social media:

After nearly three hours inside the Boeing, passengers were allowed to disembark, with the need for them to be all in quarantine, in addition to carrying out the test right there at the airport. Until the passenger’s last update, most passengers had already taken the test, although no one was allowed to leave the airport.

Because of these bans and fear of the new global variant, the Brent-type barrel of oil dropped by 10% and stock markets plummeted around the world.



