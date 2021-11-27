Africa, where a new variant emerged, is starting to receive more anti-Covid vaccines, but has problems distributing them

NAIROBI — As deliveries of Covid-19 vaccines to Africa finally pick up, many nations struggle with the logistics to speed up vaccination campaigns, the head of the continent’s disease control agency said Thursday. Immunization is lagging behind in most countries, raising concerns about the new variant, dubbed Ômicron by the World Health Organization.

Only 6.6% of Africa’s 1.2 billion population is fully vaccinated, the head of the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC Africa), John Nkengasong, told a virtual press conference. In South Africa, the zero mark for Ômicron, the vaccination rate is also low: only 23.5% of the population has completed the vaccination cycle, according to data from Our World in Data, a project linked to the University of Oxford.

This means that Africa is far from meeting the African Union’s goal of fully vaccinating 70% of people by the end of 2022, Nkengasong said:

“What we’re seeing now is a lot more vaccines coming in, and acceptance is challenged because of logistics and delivery,” Nkengasong said. — It is not necessarily about hesitation, but about transporting vaccines from the airport to (people’s) arms, it is about logistics.

He cited the Democratic Republic of Congo and Cameroon as countries that have specific logistical challenges, but said many other African nations face similar problems.

Congo has so far administered about 168,000 doses of vaccines, a Reuters tracker showed, enough to have fully vaccinated only 0.1% of the population.

In April, authorities reallocated to other African countries most of the 1.7 million doses that Congo had received a month earlier from the Covax consortium, as they were about to expire.

Across Africa, authorities successfully conduct routine mass vaccination campaigns against diseases such as measles. However, many countries struggled earlier this year when doses of Covid-19 arrived, citing a lack of funding, training and cold storage.

Of about 403 million vaccine doses distributed to 54 African countries, only 55% of them, or 221 million, were administered.

South Africa has asked Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer to delay delivery of more vaccines because there are now too many in stock, as the hesitation of many to take the vaccine slows their inoculation campaign, Reuters reported on Wednesday.