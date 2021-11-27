After a tie, São Paulo maintains a 10% chance of relegation; Guild registers 85%

O Brazilian championship 2021 is already in the final stretch, and the fight against relegation remains fierce. According to Infoball, by the mathematician Tristao Garcia, the São Paulo, what tied with Athletico-PR in the last round, it still has a 10% chance of falling.

According to the website, eight other teams are still fighting to stay in Serie A. saints, what won the fortress this Thursday, it has only a 1% chance of falling and practically guaranteed itself in the first division. already the Guild saw the possibility of relegation increase after tie with Flamengo. Currently, gauchos have an 85% chance of falling.

Until now, the Chapecoense, with a win in 34 games, is the only one ever relegated. In a complicated situation, the sport is also close to going to Serie B, with a 98% chance of falling.

The other teams that fight against relegation are: Cuiabá (4%), Athletic-PR (7%), Atlético-GO (21%), Youth (27%) and Bahia (47%).

rooster close to the title

Unlike the fight to escape the Z-4, the Brasileirão cup is much less disputed. O Atlético-MG, despite the tie with Palmeiras on last Tuesday, the title is well underway. The Rooster has a 99% chance of being champion, while the Flamengo, which disputes the final of the Libertadores this Saturday, has only 1%.

Leave your comment