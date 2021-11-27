After all, are these foods bad guys or good guys? – Health

Doubts about what is allowed or not to have a healthier diet or achieving aesthetic goals are constant. After all, can you or cannot eat avocado? And egg? Is red meat bad? Because of research advances over the years, the “bad guy” or “good guy” stigma of specific foods changes and causes confusion. “Nothing is bad, nothing is good. We can use everything. The key word is depends”, explains nutritionist Vivian Ragasso.

According to her, the role of the nutritionist it is listening and welcoming the patient to help lead a healthier life or reach a goal, such as losing weight. “We often classify them as bad guys or good guys, but what’s necessary is a healthy, balanced diet that allows us to feel pleasure eventually”, he says.

What about the food itself? Physician Sandro Ferraz, who works at a clinic specializing in integrative medicine, talks about the balanced consumption of foods that are not ultra-processed. “The first tip is to peel more and unpack less. The closer to the origin, the better the nutritional value.”

Vivian agrees. “It is important to have the concept that fruits, vegetables and vegetables are good things, that what comes from nature we should consume without fear. We must avoid the ultra-processed, processed foods, those that do not really nourish us, but they are also important to satisfy the pleasure of eating, the social pleasure of sharing that food”, says the nutritionist.

Food, however, is not the only important factor for those seeking nutritional monitoring. It must be accompanied by a healthier lifestyle in other factors such as hydration and sleep. “I believe in five pillars for this longevity process: healthy eating, supplementation, physical activity, restorative sleep and stress management”, says Sandro Ferraz.

He suggests a few steps to start changing your eating habits. “Exclude flour and derivatives, in addition to restricting sugar, milk, soda and frozen, processed and industrialized foods,” he says. And he remembers: “The less chemical additives the food has, the better its quality and nutritional value”.

For Vivian, healthy eating is diverse, varied, colorful and natural, and eventually there can be a fast food, a sweet or something that gives pleasure. She is against saying that the patient may or may not consume something. For those who have some goal in mind, such as weight loss or muscle strengthening, the nutritionist’s main recommendation is to focus on foods with less additives.

According to Vivian, times when you eat something out of the diet should not be considered bad. “This ‘garbage day’ concept ends up being bad because nothing is wasted. It’s even a celebration, if I did my entire week in balance, now I’m going to treat myself and eat something I like. In the end, it all depends.”

According to Sandro Ferraz, consumers should prioritize foods from natural sources, but they can also consume processed foods, if they are introduced in the diet correctly. Some foods, however, still cause doubts. Check out the doctor’s explanation of some of them:

Avocado

It is an important source of fat, but it is necessary to pay attention to the amount consumed (up to 100g/day).

Coffee

Caffeine is present in pre-workout products, for example, but you should have a maximum dose of three cups of espresso or four cups of strain per day. It is a stimulant drink, so people with anxiety and depression should be cautious when drinking.

Eggs

They are an excellent source of protein. Prefer scrambled or boiled eggs, avoiding frying.

Tip: Peel more and unpack less. The closer to the origin, the better the nutritional value.

Diet and light foods

Even without sugar (in the case of diet) or with reduced calories (in light), these foods are rich in fat and carbohydrates. Because they are processed, they should have less space on the menu.

Oilseeds (chestnut, walnuts, almonds, hazelnuts)

They are rich in vitamins and minerals and an excellent source of fat. They should be included in a balanced diet, from 30g to 50g per day.

Tapioca

Tapioca itself is an excellent source of carbohydrates. However, it is important to pay attention to how it is filled, avoiding associating with sweets, cheese and processed foods.

Red meat

It is an excellent source of protein, but it has a pro-inflammatory action and a very slow digestion. The recommendation is that it be inserted in the food once or twice a week.

Yogurt

It can be a nutritious food source, but it is important to pay attention to the type of yogurt consumed. Some are rich in sugar and coloring.