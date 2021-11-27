After clashes with Portugal, Ryanair announces a strong incursion into Madeira Island

Ryanair Boeing 737-800 – Image: Michael Oldfield / CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons





Irish airline Ryanair, after fights and accusations of blocking its operations by the Portuguese government, announced that it will open its fifth base in the country, now at the airport in the Portuguese autonomous region of Madeira Island.

The new base, which will begin operations in the summer of next year, will be the result of more than $200 million (more than R$1.2 billion at the current price) of investment, generating 60 direct jobs, more than 40 departure flights per week and 10 new routes.

With this, Ryanair forecasts that it will operate more than 160 Portuguese routes in the next European summer (more than double TAP’s routes, according to the Irish company itself), to 15 countries.

To celebrate the opening of the new base, the company will launch exclusive promotions for tickets leaving Madeira, according to information disclosed on the Ryanair Group website.

Ryanair CEO Eddie Wilson celebrating the novelty in Madeira – Image: Ryanair Group/Publishing





“We are pleased to announce the opening of our new base in Madeira, which will provide greater connectivity with 2 aircraft based at Madeira Airport and 40 weekly flights via 10 new routes, connecting Madeira to cities such as London, Paris, Dublin, Milan and Manchester on an annual basis. This investment of 200 million dollars will not only boost Portugal’s economy through vital tourism, it will also create more than 60 direct jobs and more than 400 jobs in the Madeira region”, celebrates Ryanair CEO Eddie Wilson.

The new routes announced by Ryanair from Madeira are:

– Brussels (Charleroi), Belgium;

– Dublin, Ireland;

– Lisbon, in Portugal;

– London, England;

– Manchester, England;

– Marseille, France;

– Milan, Italy;

– Nuremberg, Germany;

– Paris, France;

– Porto, in Portugal.

Clashes with the Portuguese government

After repeatedly accusing TAP Portugal of unfair competition, in October Ryanair accused the country’s government of blocking the company’s flights to Morocco, affecting more than 3,000 passengers.

