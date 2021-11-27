After controversy, BNB rejects companies to manage the billionaire Crediamigo program – Victor Ximenes

After polemics involving the Crediamigo bid, Banco do Nordeste (BNB) informed, in a material fact published last night (25), that the candidate companies in the process were considered unqualified for not complying with the requirements foreseen in notice.

The competitors were Cactvs bank, CredNatal (Christmas Community Credit Institute) and Adesba (Bahia State Sustainable and Solidary Development Support Association).

“From the aforementioned result, there is a period of 5 (five) business days for the presentation of any appeals, as provided for in the Notice”, informs the document, signed by the Investor Relations Officer, Hailton Fortes.

Understand the controversies

According exclusive story Published by columnist Samuel Quintela, from Diário do Nordeste, this week, the tender was already the target of suspicion, as the bank’s career officials and market agents point out, for having been shaped to supposedly favor Banco Cactvs, chaired by Fernando Passos. BNB denies that favoring has occurred.

Just yesterday, the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) informed the conclusion of an administrative inquiry into alleged irregularities in operations on the Stock Exchange involving Passos and José Carlos Cardoso in 2020, when they were at IRB Brasil.

Passos is accused of perpetrating the irregularity of price manipulation in the securities market. The trial will still be scheduled and the two defendants must present their defense.

Stress history

The process for choosing the next operator for the Bank’s coveted microcredit program was already shrouded in controversies, after the split with Inec (Instituto Nordeste Cidadania), an entity that, since 2003, was responsible for putting it into operation.

The end of the contract with Inec was motivated by strong political pressures, having even constituted a crucial point for the departure of Romildo Rolim from the presidency of the BNB, currently headed temporarily by Anderson May.

Rolim’s departure was requested by Valdemar Costa Neto, president of PL and Jair Bolsonaro’s ally, in published video In September.

The fact that Inec had people linked to the PT at its top management caused discomfort in the hard core of the Federal Government. The entity had a R$ 600 million contract with the development bank, but there was never any evidence of irregularities in the provision of the service.

Now, the procedure for choosing the Crediamigo manager is back to square one. Inec is still ahead of Crediamigo until December 31st.

The program is aimed at being a powerful credit machine, with more than 2.24 million active customers. In 2020, it invested R$9.52 billion.