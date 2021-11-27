Airline Black Friday has international tickets for just over R$1,000

(Disclosure)

In addition to buying products, consumers also enjoy the Black Friday 2021 to plan the holidays at the end/beginning of the year. With the advance of vaccination and the reopening of borders, many people want to travel in December and January.

Airlines operating in Brazil are offering promotions that range from discounts in the value of tickets to payment facilities, such as greater amounts of installments, or reductions in service prices, such as baggage allowance, seat selection and category upgrades.

O InfoMoney compiled the main offers of airlines operating in Brazil this Black Friday 2021. Check below.

can

Latam Airlines has offers on 48 domestic and 11 international routes on Black Friday. The promotions began at midnight this Friday (26) and go on until 23:59 on Sunday (28).

Among national destinations, LATAM prepared offers between São Paulo/Congonhas and Curitiba and other routes to fly between February and May 2022, except for Carnival. See below.

In addition to domestic destinations, there will be options for passengers who wish to fly outside Brazil with prices that include round-trip routes, in addition to fees.

The trip between São Paulo/Guarulhos and Santiago can be made between March and June 2022. The São Paulo/Guarulhos-Milan route can be made between February and May 2022.

The other routes mentioned in the table above allow travel between March and May 2022.

Only on the 25th and 26th of November, customers who purchase their international air ticket from Brazil through the airline’s official website will accumulate 1000 additional points on the LATAM Pass, the airline’s loyalty program.

Latam Travel, the group’s travel operator, offers discounts of up to 40% on selected products. There are package options with air, hotels, cars, insurance, activities, circuits and cruises.

For full package purchases to Orlando (ticket, stay and admission from two adults), the company will provide a children’s ticket to Disney or Universal Parks.

Blue

Azul launched the “Back Friday – back to destinations” campaign, with offers ranging from accumulation and redemption of points through TudoAzul, ticket promotions and benefits for the purchase of Azul Viagens products and services.

Since the beginning of this week, customers of Azul’s loyalty program can take advantage of promotions, ranging from bonuses and double points on card transfers to the purchase of products with partner brands through hotsites such as Magazine Luiza, Casas Bahia, Ponto Frio , Extra and Booking.com, in addition to Shopping Top Sotre.

Additionally, TudoAzul customers who sign up for the points program in November will have discounts on their subscription to the program and bonuses at Clube TudoAzul, allowing them to accumulate double points according to the plan they join.

Azul’s campaign also provides discounts on the amount of air tickets and promotional codes for hotel reservations, car rental, transportation and insurance.

“It is time for us to fly again and enjoy all the benefits of leisure and business tourism in our country. Our clients have already resumed their tourist plans that were postponed and, at Azul, we want this return to take place in order to offer the best experience for all clients. Therefore, we are working to offer the best offers in the market this November”, says Abhi Shah, Azul’s vice president for revenue, in a note.

The company’s Back Friday promotions are valid until this Sunday (28), and are already available on the Azul website.

Goal

Gol Linhas Aéreas prepared the “Black Friday Gol 20 Anos – Seu Presente é Voar”, with promotions on national and international airline tickets. The offers started on the night of Thursday (25), at 20:00, and will continue until next Monday (29), at 8:00.

There are several domestic and international segments on offer, on flights operated by the company, which can be enjoyed by customers even in 2021 (November and December) and also in the low season of 2022 — except for holiday periods.

This weekend’s offers to international destinations by Gol include flights from Brazil to South America — Argentina (Buenos Aires) and Uruguay (Montevideo) — and to the Caribbean: Mexico (Cancún) and Dominican Republic (Punta Cana).

Payment terms will also be facilitated, such as installments in up to 12 interest-free installments for Mastercard cards and 9 interest-free installments for other brands. Promotional tickets for domestic and international flights are already available on the company’s website, at the Customer Relations Center (0300 115 2121), at travel agencies and at VOEGOL stores — prices not allowed for purchases at Gol stores at airports.

ita

Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos offered promotional rates with up to 40% discount to the Northeast, for trips between January 15th and June 30th, departing from Brasília, Belo Horizonte, Galeão (RJ) and Guarulhos (SP) airports.

Among the sections on sale, there is Galeão (RJ) – Salvador, from R$ 245.20; Guarulhos (SP) – Fortaleza, from R$ 245.42; and Brasília-Recife, from R$ 244.23.

All tickets already have free dispatch of 1 baggage weighing up to 23kg per customer. Between the 27th and 29th of November, ITA will hold the Saldão Black Friday, with offers for those who did not buy a ticket this Friday. Air tickets are for sale on the company’s website.

Cup

On Copa Airlines, Copa Blue Week brings promotional roundtrip fares to Aruba, Cartagena and Punta Cana. Promotional prices are valid for trips scheduled for the period February 1, 2022 to May 15, 2022.

According to the company, the campaign meets the growing demand of Brazilians for international travel in a post-pandemic scenario. In October alone, Copa Airlines has recovered approximately 73% of its routes, with about 75% occupied by its aircraft.

Consumers can find tickets on the airline’s website. There are options such as a round trip ticket from Belo Horizonte to Cartagena, Colombia, for R$1,922, leaving Brazil on February 1, 2022 and returning on May 15th. The same destination, but with departure in São Paulo (Guarulhos), costs R$ 2,284 for the same period.

