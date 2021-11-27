Alef Manga breaks the silence and talks about his stay in Goiás for 2022

Last Monday (22), Goiás Esporte Clube won access to the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. Alef Manga, suspended, was not on the field, but was the protagonist of the entire Emerald campaign, being the team’s top scorer with 10 goals. It was the perfect outcome of a dream season for the striker, who had also been top scorer in the Carioca Championship for Volta Redonda.

Happy with his performance, Alef Manga reckons he can grow even more in football, one day playing in Europe or even in the Brazilian national team. In an interview with Globo Esporte, the forward spoke about the 2021 season and revealed how happy he was to have won access with the Goiás shirt.

It’s the best year of my life. I don’t think I will forget 2021 anytime soon. Many things happened, from Carioca, in which I was top scorer, to my arrival in Goiás. I was given an opportunity and I did very well in Serie B. We got access and I’m very happy – stated Manga.

The 26-year-old forward is loaned to Goiás by Volta Redonda until December this year, however Goiás has the right to purchase the player fixed in contract for around R$ 1 million and 300 thousand. Asked about his future, Alef did not hide his desire to stay in Goiânia and compete in the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship with Goiás.