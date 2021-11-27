Alex Muralha returns to play after almost five months and makes good saves, but takes chicken in Coritiba’s defeat | coritiba

the goalkeeper Alex Wall returned to play for Coritiba in the 3-2 loss to black Bridge , on Friday night, at Moisés Lucarelli, for the 38th round of Série B. He hadn’t played for almost five months and made good saves, but failed in the goal of Macaca’s comeback.

At 35 minutes into the second half, when the game was equal in 2-2, forward Pedrinho risked from a distance. The kick was even strong, and Wall got right to it. However, the goalkeeper palmed back and the ball entered.

The performance of the archer alviverde was positive until then. In the first half, he made two great saves with shots from Moses and showed security on the field. After taking the chicken, he still made two other good interventions at the end of the game.

Muralha’s last match was on June 29, in a 2-1 victory against Confiança, for the eighth round. He only played two games in the campaign for Thigh’s access to the Segundona, which only met the table. Wilson’s reserve, the goalkeeper played in the final round after the starting lineup was spared

Muralha returned to Alto da Glória after playing in Paulistão for Mirassol. The 32-year-old player has a contract until the end of 2023 with Coritiba. This is his second access to the Paraná club.

Thigh guaranteed a return to Serie A two rounds in advance, but lost the title to Botafogo. Deputy leader, the team alviverde can still be overtaken by Goiás, which has the same score and receives Brusque, on Sunday.

See Wall defenses

At 26 min of the 1st period – Moses da Ponte Preta’s right submission against Coritiba

At 29 min of the 1st half – kick from inside the area saved by Moisés da Ponte Preta against Coritiba

At 43 min of the 2nd half – sure submission by André Luiz da Ponte Preta against Coritiba