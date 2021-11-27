Aline bursts into tears and receives advice from Solange

Aline Mineiro burst into tears during ‘Festa Saloon’, in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), saying she was very happy to be in rural reality. Solange Gomes consoled her and gave some advice to her fellow prisoner.
“No one believed me,” lamented Aline.
“Nobody believed me either. Not before, not during and they still don’t believe me,” Solange said.
“This is very big, Sol. Very big. God has blessed me a lot”, celebrated the ex-panicat.
The two hugged and Aline continued to cry. Solange advised the pawn.
You and beautiful. Enjoy your youth. Keep what I’m telling you forever. Enjoy your beauty, your youth. Long live it, enjoy it because time passes. When time passes, we don’t come back. Solange Gomes
“Thank you, because I was at rock bottom,” thanked Aline.
“Yes, enjoy. Grab your youth, your beauty, because it won’t come back. Mine won’t come back,” said the ex-Gugu Bathtub.
Alinde said Solange is “wonderful” and “an inspiration”. Solange went back to saying that her youth doesn’t come back and to advise her colleague in confinement.
“Take it. Don’t let it go. Take it all. Take it all, huh? Okay? Don’t let anything go by, nothing in this life. That’s the advice I give to all of you. You’re very beautiful, enjoy,” Sol continued.
“Gratitude,” concluded Aline.
