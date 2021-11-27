Already relegated, Confiança faces Remo for Serie B and defender says: ‘As if it were a final’ | Soccer

The match between Remo x Confiança-SE next Sunday (28), in Belém, is seen as a decision for the club from Pará, which will face a team already relegated, while Leão seeks to remain in Serie B. if anyone thinks that the club from Sergipe comes unmotivated in the capital of Pará. Defender Adalberto sees the confrontation as a “decision”.

The 34-year-old player arrived at Dragão with the competition in progress and won the position. He is one of the leaders of the Sergipe team and stated that the game against Remo is indeed a “final” and that he wants to finish the competition with his head held high.

“For Remo it’s like a final, but for us it’s worth the dignity, the honesty to our profession, which is very good, and it’s worth honoring the shirt of our trust. As I said about salary, everyone is up to date, no one has anything to say and we have to honor it in the best possible way. We have to go there as if it were a final, as I said, for our dignity and for everyone else. I believe that Luizinho will definitely take everyone because everyone will have to get paid, so we have to go there and leave our best there as we always did in each game”, said the defender in a press conference.









Playing as a visitor in the Brazilian Serie B, the Confiança team had 15 points, with three wins and six draws. The game is worth the dignity of the club from Sergipe, but it is of great interest to three clubs and it could be the “truth in the balance”, since a stumbling block from Rowing, from Rowing to Dragão, can benefit Londrina-PR and Vitória-BA. As for Leão Azul, winning the victory against Confiança, they guarantee a spot in Serie B in 2022 alongside the azulino fan, who sold out all his tickets for the match.









Remo x Confiança duel on Sunday (28), at 4 pm, at Benaão, in Belém, for the last round of the Brasileiro Série B. The match will be broadcast bid-by-lance with pre and post-match on OLiberal.com.