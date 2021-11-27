Amazon is the target of protests in Brazil and Europe during Black Friday

Protesters gathered in Santos (SP) to protest against Amazon during Black Friday. According to AFP, Brazilian workers are demanding better wages and demanding that the company rethink its impact on the environment with the slogan “make Amazon pay”.

In note to the UOL, Amazon said the protesters “represent a wide range of interests” and “if you look objectively at what Amazon has done, you’ll notice that we take our role and our impact very seriously.” The company highlighted that it is committed to the Climate Pledge “to have zero carbon emissions by 2040” and that it stipulates “competitive wages and benefits”.

The act against the company is global and takes place in at least 15 countries across Europe, with emphasis on the movement in London, UK, organized by the environmental group Extinction Rebellion. 13 company delivery centers were occupied by activists, who also protested outside the company’s headquarters in the British city.

In the United Kingdom, the protest carries the same phrase as in Brazil, with the addition of “Amazon crime”, masks of Jeff Bezos – the billionaire owner of the company, stickers written “pandemic profiter” and people bearing the logo of the turned company reversed to symbolize a sad face.

The AFP, Extinction Rebellion, said it chose to organize on Black Friday to criticize the “obsession with excessive consumption”.

This action aims to expose Amazon’s crimes, making it an example of a broader economic system designed to push us into buying things we don’t need at a price we can’t afford.”

The company’s environmental impact is the main banner of the movement in Europe, which also had major consequences in the Netherlands and Germany. “Stop exploiting the workers and the planet,” says a banner in the Dutch town of Schiphol.

*With information from AFP