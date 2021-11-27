Amazon suffers protests in Brazil and Europe during Black Friday

Activists and workers held demonstrations, this Friday (26), against Amazon in Brazil and Europe in the middle of Black Friday. While Brazilians demanded better wages and working conditions, European groups tried to draw attention to the climate cause.

In Brazil, the movement was summoned by entities such as the Union of Land Employees in Waterway Transport and Port Operators of the State of São Paulo (Settaport). According to the AFP, they crossed their arms in Santos (São Paulo) and even extended a red banner in protest with the words “make Amazon pay”, the name of a large global action that charges the company.

In Europe, groups set up tents and structures in front of the locations to prevent the company from carrying out the shipment of products purchased on Black Friday, which takes place today. According to international media, activists blocked 13 distribution centers (CDs) of the retail giant in the UK, including the company’s largest warehouse which is located in Dunfermline, Scotland.

The elite are taking us to extinction and beyond!@GOVUK must limit luxury carbon emissions now. Richest 1% of humanity are on track to emit 30x what is compatible with keeping global heating below 1.5C, and @amazon Bezos’s big rocket is just the tip. pic.twitter.com/UC6A6NVLSh — Extinction Rebellion UK ?? (@XRebellionUK) November 26, 2021

“The elite is driving us to extinction and beyond! The UK government must cap luxury carbon emissions now. The richest 1% of humanity is on its way to emit 30 times more [gases poluentes] which is compatible with keeping global warming below 1.5°C and Amazon’s big Bezos rocket is just the beginning,” he posted the Extinction Rebellion on his official Twitter account.

Around 4 pm (GMT) today, the group revealed, also through social networks, that more than 60 people had already been arrested. Despite this, they said six CDs from the UK retail company remained blocked. Throughout the day, activists revealed that they were also protesting in the Netherlands and Germany.

15 distributie centro onbereikbaar, in NL, DE, en VK. @Amazon faciliteer #klimaatcrisis. Amazon werft actief nieuwe klanten fossiele industrie (@shell, @BP_plc, @ExxonMobil) voor AWS, door sponsoren van olie- en gasconferenties. Sluit je aan of doneer! #greenFriday pic.twitter.com/q2QEugw618 — Extinction Rebellion Nederland (@NLRebellion) November 26, 2021

What does Amazon say?

O TechWorld contacted Amazon in search of a placement. By note, the company responded that the groups “represent a wide variety of interests and while we’re not perfect in any one area, if you look objectively at what Amazon has done, you’ll notice that we’ve taken our role and ours. impact very seriously”.

The brand also argued that it is investing in a number of areas to play a “significant role in addressing climate change with our Climate Pledge commitment to zero carbon emissions by 2040”.

On worker demand, Amazon said it continues to “offer competitive wages and benefits and create new ways to keep workers safe and healthy in our network of operations.”