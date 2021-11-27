Amid the trelelê between Anitta and Arrascaeta, a former player in the picture, he wins praise and Flamengo fans ask for reconciliation

Amid the trelelê between Anitta and Arrascaeta (the two started following each other after the singer asked if he was single), Camila Bastiani, ex of the ace, posted some photos on her Instagram profile and ended up calling the attention of Flamengo fans .

In the comments, a large part asks her to reconcile with Arrascaeta and root for her ex-husband and for the team, of course, in the Libertadores final, which takes place this Saturday, 27, against Palmeiras, in Uruguay, the player’s land.

Arrascaeta separated from Camila Bastiani, with whom he had been with for eight years Photo: photos reproduction/ instagram

Many even compared Camila and Anitta. “Only a madman would trade you for Anitta”, “Back to the Arrasca”, “Too beautiful and without needing plastic surgery”, “Who is Anitta?”, were some of the messages left in the model’s profile, with whom the owner black man has a child.

Arrascaeta and Camila were married for eight years and separated a few months ago. At the end of August he was already circulating without a wedding ring and was single for the first time at Gabigol’s birthday party, in Guarujá.

She, who always insisted on being present in her husband’s career, commenting and recording her achievements on Twitter, was decreasing her presence on social networks. He posted pictures with his son and brother and never mentioned the Uruguayan player again.