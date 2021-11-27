Amidst military tension, Ukrainian president accuses Russia of plotting coup against him – International

KIEV – The Ukrainian President, Volodymir Zelenski, said on Friday, 26, that a group of Russians and Ukrainians planned to attempt a coup in Ukraine next week, and that the conspirators had tried to get help from the richest man in the country, Rinat Akhmetov, a Ukrainian tycoon.

Zelenski, speaking to local and international media, said audio recordings, obtained by Ukraine’s security services, had caught conspirators discussing their plans and mentioning Akhmetov’s name.

Ahkmetov has businesses ranging from metals, mining and energy to banking, telecommunications, real estate and media. With a net worth estimated by Forbes magazine at more than $7 billion, Akhmetov is richer than the other three Ukrainian tycoons combined. He is also the country’s largest taxpayer and employer, with around 200,000 employees. Zelenski was keen to stress that the businessman was not involved in the alleged coup plan.

Despite the indictment, the Ukrainian president did not provide evidence, audios or other details, leaving many questions about his reasons for making the allegations public and what possible actions the authorities took.

In addition to having a mining and steel empire, Akhmetov has stakes in media outlets, and in recent weeks his criticisms of Zelenski and his government have increased.

A statement attributed to Akhmetov called Zelenski’s claims “an absolute lie”. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied any Russian role in the alleged plot. “Russia never gets involved in these things. There have never been such plans,” said Peskov.

military tension

Zelenski’s comments also come against a backdrop of rising tensions between Kiev and Moscow. Western and Ukrainian officials say they have seen an increase in Russian forces on the country’s border with Ukraine.

The reasons for the increase in Russian troops at the scene are unclear, but the US and other officials say it could be in preparation for an invasion or an escalation in the seven-year conflict in eastern Ukraine with anti-Kiev insurgents backed by Moscow, according to Western officials. and independent researchers.

“I believe that [Akhmetov] is being dragged into the war against Ukraine,” Zelenski said. “That will be a big mistake, because it is impossible to fight against the people, against the president elected by the people of Ukraine.”

Zelenski said the alleged coup was being planned for December 1st or 2nd. He didn’t give further details. Ukrainian media have commented in recent weeks on rising tensions between Zelenski and Akhmetov. The Ukrainian president has launched a “de-oligarchy” campaign to reduce the political influence of the richest people in Ukraine, who control important sectors of the economy.

“I am outraged by the spread of this lie, no matter what the president’s motives are,” Akhmetov said. “My position was and will be explicit and definitive: an independent, democratic and united Ukraine with Crimea and my home region, Donbass.”

Donbass is part of the breakaway region in eastern Ukraine. The Crimean Peninsula was annexed from Ukraine by Russia in 2014. The Ukrainian president said his country was prepared for any scenario.

“We have full control of our borders and are ready if there is an escalation,” Zelenski said.

He added that the number of Russian forces at the border is lower than during a military exercises earlier this year, an episode that has also raised concerns about a possible Russian offensive.

Zelenski said Ukraine had received pledges of support “in public and not in public” from its Western partners if Russia took military action, but he did not provide details. “When Russia says it’s defending its borders, it’s very dangerous,” Zelenski said.

Crisis worries NATO

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg echoed Western concerns about the concentration of Russian troops on the border this Friday, 26, and warned that if Russia uses force against Ukraine, “it will have costs, it will have consequences” .

Moscow rejected the allegations and blamed Washington for heightening tensions in the region. The Kremlin also accused Kiev of “provocations” in its years-long conflict with pro-Russian separatists in two far-flung regions of the east.

In an attempt to impose a red line on Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have spoken directly to him over the past two weeks. British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace met his Ukrainian counterpart in Kiev. Sweden’s Defense Minister said he was ready to send Swedish troops to Ukraine to help train the country’s military. US intelligence officials and leading figures in the Ukrainian army have suggested that around 92,000 Russian soldiers are concentrated in northern and eastern Ukraine – many in the area around Yelnya, close to Russia’s border with ally Belarus – and in Crimea, the peninsula that lies south of mainland Ukraine. /W.POST, NYT, AP and AFP