Amidst the circulation of a new variant, Fiocruz reinforces the alert on sanitary control in the country

This Friday, researchers at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) reaffirmed the importance of taking care of the new wave of transmission of Covid-19 in Europe. This Friday, the Anvisa recommended to the federal government the suspension of entry for travelers from South Africa and five other countries – where there is registration of the Ômicron variant.

“The alert is important for South America, which is experiencing a time of low transmission. The recommended thing would be to maintain good sanitary control of travelers and provide for entry restrictions, either by the requirement of a vaccination passport or by negative tests, as per the which has already been done by several other countries”, highlights the edition of the Covid-19 Observatory Bulletin, released by Fiocruz.

See too

The last two epidemiological weeks (SE) surveyed by the bulletin, from the 7th to the 20th of this month, show that the Covid-19 transmission indicators continue to fall in the country. The daily average reported along SE 45 and 46 was 9,800 confirmed cases and 230 deaths by Covid-19. The values ​​represent the reduction in the number of registered cases (-1% per day) and the number of deaths (-1.2% per day).

Despite the drop, researchers warn of the need for care at the end of the year. “This is when there can be relevant decisions regarding the flexibility of some measures that, mistakenly, could be supported by notification data with delays or subject to damming and/or not made available in a timely manner”, the researchers say in the bulletin.

In the same period surveyed, the bulletin registers “slight increase” in the number of cases of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SRAG), which rose from 2.7 per 100,000 inhabitants to 2.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Surveys over the past five weeks show an oscillation between 2 to 3 cases of SRAG for every 100,000 inhabitants.

Adult admissions to intensive care unit (ICU) beds per covid-19 in the Unified Health System (SUS) are at low levels throughout most of the country. The exception is Pará, which joined Rondônia and moved to the intermediate alert zone, with around 125 beds.





Among the capitals, the high rates observed in Porto Velho (87%), Fortaleza (94%) and Brasília (84%) stand out, with respectively 30, 18 and 37 beds available on the 22nd.