Analyst who hit Bitcoin high points out that the BTC could drop 10% and pave the way for altcoins, with emphasis on gamecoins and metaverse

After rehearsing yet another recovery to US$ 60 thousand, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) did not find support and fell again by more than 8% bringing the value of the main cryptocurrency on the market to less than $54,000.

Analysts point out that the drop was driven primarily by the discovery of a new variant of the potentially vaccine-resistant coronavirus and point out that the fix will function as a rest for bulls who must come back renewed to pull the BTC to new highs.

Martha Reyes, head of research at BEQUANT, pointed out that a drop in the market was already expected, noting that the recently observed low liquidity in the market along with The $3 billion BTC option maturities were a peak pain point added to volatility around $58,000.

Reyes points out, however, that in the short term, traders need to keep an eye on the $53,000 level which acts as a fundamental support as it is where the short-term cost base is located.

Ruud Feltkamp, ​​CryptCEO of Cryptohopper, points out that the fall was no different from what has happened countless times and that nothing can go up without stops. So the recent low rather than being a change of direction, it was, on the contrary, confirmation of a new high.

“On the other hand, inflation soars and people look for more alternatives for their money in the bank. I don’t think it will be long before investors see this as a “cheap” buying time. We’re still in the middle of a bullish cycle and I think rising inflation will lead to more money being allocated to stocks and cryptocurrencies,” he said.

Bitcoin has been losing market dominance

However, for Transfero’s team of analysts who, even in June, pointed out that the price of BTC would reach a historic high above US$ 65,000, which in fact occurred in October, they point out that Bitcoin has been losing its dominance in the market and , with that, the altcoins stand out.

According to Transfero, the bitcoin correction shows that the main cryptocurrency in the market may be losing steam. According to the company’s analysis, the support of US$ 57,200 was broken, however, without volume, which meant that, in the seven days ended on November 25, the date on which the assessment was made, the price to stay above that level again.

“This is a good sign as it shows that trading volume in this range has been large, with bullishs outpacing bearishs,” analysts say.

According to Transfero’s team of specialists, it is possible to see that the market is in a lateralization zone, in which prices are varying between US$ 55.2 thousand and US$ 60.1 thousand.

“It could be that in the coming days the BTC will move within this range, as the altcoin movement has been gaining strength. It is even possible that a break in this range may occur, taking the price to the support of US$ 51,200”, said the analysts.

The company also highlights that it is important to note that the Fear & Greed index registered a drop of 22 points since the previous week, reaching the mark of 32 points. This concern of investors opened space for new buying opportunities, in Transfero’s assessment.

Bitcoin goes down, altcoins go up

In addition, company analysts point out that as Bitcoin’s dominance has dropped considerably, this indicates an appreciation in the altcoin market, especially gamecoins, cryptocurrencies linked to play-to-earn games, and cryptoactives linked to the metaverse.

“Some of the main highlights were currencies related to the “gaming” category, such as GALA, which appreciated by more than 200% in the last seven days (considering the period from November 18th to 25th), and the “metaverse” application, as was the case of MANA (Decentraland), which rose more than 40% in the same period”, he points out.

Also according to Transfero, one of the most promising games of the next few years, Star Atlas, follows the “play-to-earn” model on Solana’s blockchain, promising to revolutionize the sector with amazing graphics. Game objects are NFTs that can be traded via the ATLAS token.

The company points out that the POLIS token will also be part of this ecosystem and token holders will have the right to vote in discussions about the development of the game.

“It is worth noting that, in the period between November 18th and 25th, the token reached its historical maximum in marketcap, surpassing US$425 million, with an appreciation of more than 50%”, he concludes.

