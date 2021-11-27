Aneel eliminates additional charges on the electricity bill in December for low-income families | Economy

With this, the social tariff electricity bill will no longer have any additional charges. According to the statement released by the agency, the green flag “indicates favorable conditions for energy generation”.

In November, Aneel had activated the yellow flag for the social tariff, with an additional R$ 1.87 on the electricity bill for every 100 kWh consumed in the month.

Until October, the red flag was triggered and low-income families had to pay an extra R$ 9.49 for every 100 kWh.

In view of the rains verified in October and expected for November, which raises the level of the hydroelectric reservoirs, Aneel decided to reduce the flag to yellow as of November.

Beginning of rainy season improves water level in reservoirs

The red flag is the most expensive that can be applied to social tariff consumers because low-income families are exempt from paying the water scarcity flag.

In effect for other consumers, the water scarcity banner is the most expensive in the system, with an additional R$ 14.20 per 100 kWh consumed per month.

The tariff flag system is a charge applied to electricity bills when the cost of energy production increases. This is what happened this year, due to the energy crisis.

The country has operated thermoelectric plants (more expensive and polluting) and imported energy from Argentina and Uruguay to guarantee the supply of electricity to consumers.

Aneel also informed that low-income families continue to be entitled to discounted rates, which range from 10% to 65% according to the consumption range.

The discount is granted on the first 220 kWh consumed monthly by residential customers. The exception is indigenous and quilombola families registered in the Cadastro Único, who have a 100% discount up to the consumption limit of 50 kWh/month.

In early September, President Jair Bolsonaro signed a law to automatically enroll low-income families as beneficiaries of the social tariff.

The intention is to facilitate enrollment in the program by sharing information from the Cadastro Único by the Executive. Before the law, interested parties had to apply for registration by phone or go to the distributor to apply for the benefit.

According to Aneel, the number of beneficiaries of the social tariff could double in 2022 and reach almost 24 million.

Currently, 12.3 million families are beneficiaries of the social tariff, a program that costs around R$ 3.6 billion per year. This amount is paid by all electricity consumers by charging their electricity bills.

There are another 11.5 million families that meet the criteria to participate in the social tariff and may be included in the program as of next year, when energy distributors will have to implement automatic registration of beneficiaries.

The automatic registration takes effect on January 11, 2022 and will be carried out by the energy distributors themselves, based on data from CadÚnico and BPC.

They are entitled to the social tariff: