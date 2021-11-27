Aneel to announce new tariff flag

The water scarcity flag has been used at the moment and adds R$14.20 for every 100kWh. Understand the new forecast.

This Friday (11/26), a new tariff flag will probably be announced by the National Electric Energy Agency – Aneel for the month of December. The information was aired by several media outlets. Details of the rate and how the new rate will work have not yet been informed.

Due to the water crisis in the country, the value of electricity has increased significantly and the government is seeking measures to reduce values ​​and consumption. Thermoelectric plants are being the momentary solution to avoid energy rationing. However, they are very expensive to work.

The water scarcity flag has been used at the time and adds BRL 14.20 for every 100kWh. The country is facing the biggest water crisis in the last 91 years and there is an expectation that the new tariff will remain until April of next year, even if the situation of the reservoirs will improve.

The yellow flag is still in effect for beneficiaries of the social tariff, in which a value is added for every 100 kWh. Until the closing of this article, Aneel had not yet released the new rate for the month of December.

The readjustments through this year’s tariff flags have already exceeded the home of 7.04% and there is an estimate for the next year of 21.04%. These tariffs are necessary in view of the importation of energy from other countries and the activation of thermoelectric plants.