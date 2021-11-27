Anitta and Juliette enjoy cinema together in Rio de Janeiro. Photo: Edson Aipim/AgNews

A paparazzo recorded the moment when anitta and Juliette Freire they arrived together at a cinema in Rio de Janeiro. They entered a room in the Shopping Village Mall, in Barra da Tijuca, west of the city of Rio de Janeiro.

Surrounded by friends and advisors, the two enjoyed the day off, but the curious eyes followed them constantly. The powerful one wore a bold top, with just a thread connecting both breasts – a kind of inside-out neckline.

the interpreter of “Girl From Rio” entered and left the venue waving to fans who were also at the cinema. Meanwhile, the ex-BBB21 even waved a hand at the photographer who was accompanying the two women’s walk. The passage of the two was so fast that they didn’t even have time to stop for a more posed photo.

Anitta has a work schedule in Brazil after a longer season in the United States. This Saturday, November 27th, she promotes a party to launch yet another Skol Beats product, a company she has been managing the image of for some years. This time, she will promote the newest flavors of the drink.

FRIENDS AT FIRST SIGHT

anitta participated in PodCats, program of Virginia Fonseca and Camila Loures, which airs on Youtube live during recording. She spoke about her work and the beginning of her career, in addition to the very strong relationship she has with Juliette Freire. After “Big Brother Brasil 21”, the lawyer thought about launching herself as a singer and received the support of the powerful.

The girl from Paraíba spent a few weeks at the funkeira’s house. And, moreover, they established a working relationship after the reality show. In spite of that, the carioca says that she is not the businesswoman of the ex-BBB’s career. She only advises the steps of the “BBB21” winner.

“I’m not Juliette’s manager. She takes care of her life, but we have a very good partnership. We made a connection, that I’m not Juliette’s manager, but we advise her on the paths. My brother helps her and we put things together, but she decides her things”, reinforced the funkeira.

Then, the interpreter of “Envolver” explained how the relationship with the artist’s musical career is – one of the great highlights of Black Friday in Brazil.

“I’m more part of. strategic question, but she trusts me a lot. At first, I told her: ‘Don’t be in a hurry. You have to think that your career has ten years to go, twenty years to go. You can think calmly, no good decision, you take it in a hurry”, he recalled.

on the run

Juliette’s lodging at Anitta’s house, however, was not unreasonable. She has already started working right after leaving the BBB, from the house of the mighty one. In order not to go back and forth from João Pessoa, the powerhouse offered her home, so she would have access to work tools and her work logistics would not be so complicated.

“She had to stay in one place and her mother was already staying at my house. My mother can, at the same time help Juliette’s mother and at the same time, for my mother, she was also looking at how she used to be. It was very good for me and my mother [Juliette ficar lá]. I told her that no one was there, there’s a studio, there’s a photo. It was like me in Miami. And she stayed. And my family loved it! And I’m not the average person, no. If you didn’t like it, they’ll say it,” he said.

Furthermore, Anitta analyzed what attracted her most attention in the personality of the ex-BBB, a lawyer and singer. “It’s a mixture of character, respect for others, professionalism, ethics, being a person who respects others. And she knows who she is, who she wants to be, but she’s very respectful. For me, respecting takes people far, more than anything else”, analyzed the artist.

